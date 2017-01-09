Golden Globes 2017 "The Crown" wins Best TV Series

"The Crown," a biographical story about the early reign of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, ruled at the 2017 Golden Globes, triumphing over "Game of Thrones", "Stranger Things," "This is Us," and "Westworld."

  • Published: , Refreshed:

On Sunday, January 8, 2017, Netflix series "The Crown" won Best TV series award at the 74th annual Golden Globe Awards.

The show which made its debut on November 4, 2016, beat "Game of Thrones," "Stranger Things," "This is Us," "Westworld" to emerge winner.

"The Crown" play

"The Crown"

(Netflix )

Claire Foy, who plays the queen also won the Golden Globe for outstanding actress in a television drama. The actress beat Caitriona Balfe – “Outlander, ”Keri Russell – “The Americans,” Winona Ryder – “Stranger Things” and Evan Rachel Wood – “Westworld” to win the award.

"The Crown" follows the life of Queen Elizabeth II from her wedding in 1947 to the present day. Expected to span 60 episodes over six seasons, the first season depicts events up to 1955, with Foy as the Queen in the early part of her reign.

Based on an award-winning play "The Audience," the  Netflix-original drama chronicles the life of Queen Elizabeth II (Claire Foy) from the 1940s to modern times. The series begins with an inside look at the early reign of the queen, who ascended the throne at age 25 after the death of her father, King George VI.

As the decades pass, personal intrigues, romances, and political rivalries are revealed that played a big role in events that shaped the later years of the 20th century.

play Claire Foy, who plays the queen also won the Golden Globe for outstanding actress in a television drama (Getty Images)

Reportedly the most expensive Netflix series, with a budget north of 100 million British pounds, the series stars John Lithgow as Winston Churchill, Jared Harris as King George VI, Matt Smith as Prince Phillip among others.

A biographical drama, "The Crown" was created and written by Peter Morgan and produced by Left Bank Pictures and Sony Pictures Television for Netflix.

"The Crown" has been renewed for a second season.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

