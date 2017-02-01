Gloria Anozie Actress to celebrates 25 years in Nollywood with visit to orphanage, Novelty match

Gloria Anozie Young has been a part of Nollywood for over two decades and is set to celebrate 25 years since she made her debut on screen in 1992.

  Published:
Gloria Anozie Young has been a part of the Nigerian film industry for over two decades and is set to celebrate 25 years since she made her screen debut in 1992.

A graduate of Mass Communication from a university in Dallas, USA, the actress returned to Nigeria in 1987 and worked as an energy correspondent with the Daily Times until her acting debut.

Most of her movies bear witness to her talent which was revealed when started off as an entertainer on the Charly Boy Show, which saw her perform comedy skits.

She, however, came into the limelight following her role as Doris in the 1994 Kenneth Nnebue movie "Glamour Girls."

The movie starred her alongside talented actors like Liz Benson, Eucharia Anunobi, Zack Orji, Sola Fosudo, Tina Amuzian, Dolly Unachuckwu, Babara Odoh, late Jennifer Okere, Ernest Obi, Ngozi Ezeonu, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, Pat Attah and Sandra Achums.

To celebrate 25 years in the Nigerian film industry, the actress has announced series of events that include visiting an orphanage, a dinner party, seminars and a football match between Nollywood actors.

The events will kick off on February 3, 2017, with a visit to the Iya-Loja of Lagos State and an interaction with the Market women. It will end on February 5 with an appreciation dinner and party.

Happily married to veteran actor Nobert Young, the actress is a proud mother of a daughter, Tonia.

Young has featured in movies and TV series including "The Soul that Sinneth," "Will Jesus Come," "Royal Castle," "The gods are Still Not to Blame," "Half of a Yellow Sun" among others.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

