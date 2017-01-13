Gideon Okeke Actor isn't done sharing his opinion on use of vulgar words in movies

According to Gideon Okeke, some actors insult and take their audience for granted by their choice of language in movies.

Gideon Okeke and Chiwetalu Agu play

Gideon Okeke and Chiwetalu Agu

Gideon Okeke Actor as Fela Kuti is enough reason to love him

Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke, who has been in the news for his comments on Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slangs,' isn't done sharing his thoughts.

On Friday, January 13, 2017, the actor took to Instagram and Twitter to defend his opinion. In a post-and-delete video, the actor likened audience to people who remain in abusive relationships because they have no other option.

According to the "93 Days" actor, the use of vulgar language on TV has been made so normal that most viewers don't realize that they are being insulted and disregarded by an actor.

In another video, the actor stated that he still maintains his opinion despite the backlash.

 

 

 

Gideon Okeke came under attack on Thursday, January 12, 2017, when he challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slang' on screen.

The actor came under attack for his comments which some considered insulting to his senior colleague, Chiwetalu Agu.

In a series of tweets, Chioma Chukwuka also reacted to Okeke's opinion. According to the "Wives on Strike" actress, the new generation of actors have no morals.

She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.

play Chiwetalu Agu

 

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies,  Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples ," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

Gideon Okeke play

Gideon Okeke

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

