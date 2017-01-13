According to Gideon Okeke, some actors insult and take their audience for granted by their choice of language in movies.
On Friday, January 13, 2017, the actor took to Instagram and Twitter to defend his opinion. In a post-and-delete video, the actor likened audience to people who remain in abusive relationships because they have no other option.
According to the "93 Days" actor, the use of vulgar language on TV has been made so normal that most viewers don't realize that they are being insulted and disregarded by an actor.
In another video, the actor stated that he still maintains his opinion despite the backlash.
Gideon Okeke came under attack on Thursday, January 12, 2017, when he challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar slang' on screen.
The actor came under attack for his comments which some considered insulting to his senior colleague, Chiwetalu Agu.
In a series of tweets, Chioma Chukwuka also reacted to Okeke's opinion. According to the "Wives on Strike" actress, the new generation of actors have no morals.
She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.
Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples ," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.
Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.
Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.