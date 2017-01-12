Nollywood actor Gideon Okeke took to his Instagram page to post and delete his opinion on Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar' language in movies.

According to the actor, he checks the sanity of his ears and mind whenever the actor comes on screen.

The "Tinsel" star further challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor the actor's language as children are watching.

ALSO READ: 5 FUNNY SET PHOTO CHIWETALU AGU

In a post and delete Instagram update, the actor implied that the veteran Chiwetalu Agu hides behind the pretext that some of his audience don't understand Igbo Language to throw decorum out of the window.

Read his deleted Instagram post which he titled "When the Actor becomes larger than life" below;

"You know him as the wicked uncle in film. But I know to check the sanity of my mind and ears whenever he comes on screen.

I'm a fan of his and also a film person, but the measure of liberty this dear actor enjoys from directors and producers (within Nollywood) to improve vulgarities in movies is not funny to me anymore as an audience member.

Hiding behind the pretext that not all of your audience understand Ugbo Language, is no licence to throw decorum out of the window.

Our job is not only to entertain, but to educate, inform and propagate culture, by subtly reshaping perceptions.

This is a case for the Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) and our movie channels that play eyes-right to the demographic ratings 13, 16, 18 or PG.

Watch Chinwetalu Agu again...You will reckon. He is funny no doubt, but the kids are watching, adults are cringing.

NFVCB must be sleeping. Not all content is day time content.

I may be wrong, but that's my view."

ALSO READ: GIDEON OKEKE AS FELA IS ENOUGH REASON TO LOVE HIM

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples ," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

ALSO READ: NFVCB IS PATIENTLY WAITING TO BAN "FIFTY SHADES DARKER" IN NIGERIA

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.