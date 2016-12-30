"Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Lucifer" :  Top 10 most pirated TV shows of 2016

For the fifth consecutive year, "Game of Thrones" is the most pirated show of the year. Followed by "The Walking Dead" and "Westworld."
Taking the number one spot for the fifth year running now, this year's downloads was roughly on par with 2015 numbers, which was double of 2014's eight million downloads.
Others on the list include HBO's new show "Westworld," CW's "Lucifer," and AMC's "Lucifer."
Check out the full list below;
1. Game of Thrones
2. The Walking Dead
3. Westworld
4. The Flash
5. Arrow
6. The Big Bang Theory
7. Vikings
8. Lucifer
9. Suits
10. The Grand Tour
Which of these shows did you consistently download?
