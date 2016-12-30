"Game of Thrones," "Westworld," "Lucifer" :  Top 10 most pirated TV shows of 2016

Torrent Freak has released their yearly list of the most pirated television shows of 2016, with HBO's hit show "Game of Thrones" taking the number one spot.

Taking the number one spot for the fifth year running now, this year's downloads was roughly on par with 2015 numbers, which was double of 2014's eight million downloads.

Others on the list include HBO's new show "Westworld," CW's "Lucifer," and AMC's "Lucifer."

Check out the full list below;

1. Game of Thrones

2. The Walking Dead

3. Westworld

4. The Flash

5. Arrow

6. The Big Bang Theory

7. Vikings

8. Lucifer

9. Suits

10. The Grand Tour

Which of these shows did you consistently download?