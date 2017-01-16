"Game of Thrones" Season 8 could have more than 6 episodes

HBO talks episode count of "Game of Thrones" season 8 and the possibility of a prequel.

Game of Thrones play

Game of Thrones

It's no news that "Game of Thrones" showrunners David Benioff and Dan Weiss are ending the show after season eight.

They had revealed that season seven which is scheduled to premiere in 2017 will have seven episodes, while the eighth and final season will have six episodes.

In a new interview with EW, HBO’s programming president Casey Bloys revealed that a decision has not been made regarding the episode count of season eight.

play A meeting between Tyrion, Snow and Davos in Season 7

“They’re still figuring out the shape of the season, what they want to do,” Bloys said. “I’ll take as many as they want to do. If they give me eight, I’ll want 10. But it’s really up to them. They’ll let me know.”

On the possibility of a prequel series, he said, “It’s such a big property we would be foolish not to explore it, but it’s a pretty high bar.”

"We’ll take some shots at it. I’m not going to do it just to do it. It has to feel very special. I would rather have no sequel and leave it as-is then have something we rushed out," he added.

Jon Snow and Theon Greyjoy in "Game of Thrones" season 7

In 2016, a Reddit account with the name awayforthelads posted the entire season 7 plot, revealing major details.

Following speculations that the plot leak could be fake, Watchers on the Wall (a news site dedicated to the series) confirmed some of the leaked details with set photos.

The last time there was a major "GOT" spoilers online was in 2014, when the fifth season's first four episodes surfaced online before their set premiere dates.

"Game of Thrones" will return for the seventh episode which is also its penultimate in 2017.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

