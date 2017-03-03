"Game Of Thrones" Liam Cunningham may have leaked season 7 premiere date

Seems like Liam Cunningham can't keep a secret!

The "Game Of Thrones" star might have just leaked the season 7 premiere date.

Even though HBO has tried hard to keep “Game of Thrones” details under wraps for Season 7, Liam being a smuggler, just smuggled out some information.

In an interview with the Independent, Cunningham talked about the Season 7 premiere date,

"I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think.

There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere.

The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the [filming for the] final season starts again as far as I know in September."

This is the first time fans have heard an actor seemingly confirm the actual month: July.

Cunningham also mentioned something special happening for the launch.