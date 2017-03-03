"Game Of Thrones" Liam Cunningham may have leaked season 7 premiere date

The Game Of Thrones star might have just leaked the season 7 premiere date.

  • Published:
1) HBO’s "Game of Thrones" with 7.2 million demand expressions per day. People around the world were desperate to learn the fate of Jon Snow and watch the rise of Daenerys Targaryen, as the epic adaptation moved past the novels into uncharted territory.

(HBO.)

Seems like Liam Cunningham can't keep a secret!

The "Game Of Thrones" star might have just leaked the season 7 premiere date.

Game of Thrones

Game of Thrones

 

Even though HBO has tried hard to keep “Game of Thrones” details under wraps for Season 7, Liam being a smuggler, just smuggled out some information.

In an interview with the Independent, Cunningham talked about the Season 7 premiere date,

"I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April. It’s July now, I think.

There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere.

The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the [filming for the] final season starts again as far as I know in September."

play

 

This is the first time fans have heard an actor seemingly confirm the actual month: July.

Cunningham also mentioned something special happening for the launch.

