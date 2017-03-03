Since June 2016, fans of "Game of Thrones" have been anticipating the return of the show for a seventh season.

While HBO has not officially disclosed a release date, fans have been aware that the show will premiere later than its usual April.

In an interview with The Independent, Liam Cunningham who plays Davos Seaworth on the show, confirmed a release date.

“I’ve been disappointing various people around the world because it was meant to come out in April," said Cunningham. It’s July now, I think. There’s going to be a launch and something special happening this year for the premiere. The bad news is, there will only be seven episodes and the [filming for the] final season starts again as far as I know in September.”

In January, movie website IMDB accidentally revealed the release date for the season. According to the website, the seventh season of "Game of Thrones" will premiere on June 24, 2017.

The date was quickly taken down. However, screenshots were taken and shared online by fans of the HBO show.

To choose between Ser Dervos and IMDB, one would have to go for a member of the cast.

The producers of the show had revealed that season will premiere in 2017 and will have seven episodes, while the eighth and final season will have six episodes.

HBO is yet to confirm or reject any of the above mentioned dates as the return date of "Game of Thrones" season 7.