It's good news for fans of "Being Mary Jane" as Gabrielle Union and BET have reached a settlement in the actress' breach of contract lawsuit against the network.

“BET Networks is pleased to announce that they have reached an amicable agreement with Gabrielle Union and look forward to sharing the new season of Being Mary Jane with its loyal fans beginning January 10, 2017,” the network said today in a statement provided to Deadline.

In October, the "Being Mary Jane" star had filed a breach of contract lawsuit against BET. The lawsuit was filed after BET ordered shoot of all 20 episodes of seasons four and five back-to-back.

The order is contrary to Union's contract which states that it would never produce more than 13 episodes per season in order to allow the actress pursue other movie roles.

The "Birth of a Nation" actress had sought for general damages of at least $3 million and a statement that BET cannot seek more than 13 episodes for any season of the high-rated show.



“Being Mary Jane” premiered on January 7, 2014, starring Gabrielle Union as Mary Jane Paul, a successful cable news anchor who has a closet packed with designer clothes and shoes, a beautiful home, a nice car, and the drive to achieve even greater heights.