Following an earlier renewal of "American Horror Story" for a seventh season, FX Network has renewed show for additional two seasons.

The show which concluded recently concluded its 6th installment has been renewed for 8th and 9th Installments.

The sixth season premiere, “Roanoke,” had premiered to 8.3 million total viewers, 5.6 million viewers ages 18-49, and 3.4 million 18-34.

The episode currently holds a spot as the third most watched episode in the franchise.

ALSO READ: LADY GAGA RESPONDS TO RITA DOMINIC'S OPINION OF HER CHARACTER ON "AMERICAN HORROR STORY"

The sixth season stars Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson , Cuba Gooding Jr., Lily Rabe, Andre Holland, Denis O'Hare, Wes Bentley, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson and Angela Bassett.

Recurring actors include Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, Leslie Jordan and Jacob Artist.

Check out Twitter reactions to premiere:

#AmericanHorrorStory Episode 1 has me like. https://t.co/c7nzMbEeuA — Penny Lane (@alyssalandress) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Waiting for Evan Peters to show up like #AmericanHorrorStory https://t.co/MIC8xacnAg — Ryanne (@theoceansash) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#AMERICANHORRORSTORY SEASON 6 HAD ME LIKE https://t.co/K0BJenWffz — Verified Account (@THEREALTYMULA) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Seeing season 6 of #Americanhorrorstory becoming a mockumentary & has no intro or ending with no title/previewAHS6 https://t.co/ZrDbZHEdq2 — Amer Idris (@AmerIdrisFilm) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I like how #AmericanHorrorStory says we learned the theme but right now I have like 7 tabs open trying to figure out what the hell it meant. — Grayson Gilcrease (@most_def) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: TOP 10 LOVABLE TV VILLAINS

The "American Horror Story" franchise has won 15 Emmy Awards in total. It's fifth installment won two Emmy Awards in 2016: Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Costumes For A Contemporary Series.

"American Horror Story" will return to FX in 2017 for the seventh installment.