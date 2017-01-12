"American Horror Story" FX Network renews show for 2 more seasons

FX has extended the number of seasons fans would have to experience the creepiness that comes with "American Horror Story."

  • Published:
American Horror Story season 6 poster play

American Horror Story season 6 poster

"American Horror Story" Watch teaser for season 6
'American Horror Story: Hotel' Watch new sneak peak featuring Wes Bentley

Following an earlier renewal of "American Horror Story" for a seventh season, FX Network has renewed show for additional two seasons.

The show which concluded recently concluded its 6th installment has been renewed for 8th and 9th Installments.

The sixth season premiere, “Roanoke,” had premiered to 8.3 million total viewers, 5.6 million viewers ages 18-49, and 3.4 million 18-34.

The episode currently holds a spot as the third most watched episode in the franchise.

Teaser for season 6 of "American Horror Story" play

Teaser for season 6 of "American Horror Story"

The sixth season stars Kathy Bates, Sarah Paulson , Cuba Gooding Jr., Lily Rabe, Andre Holland, Denis O'Hare, Wes Bentley, Evan Peters, Cheyenne Jackson and Angela Bassett.

Recurring actors include Adina Porter, Finn Wittrock, Matt Bomer, Lady Gaga, Leslie Jordan and Jacob Artist.

Check out Twitter reactions to premiere:

 

 

 

The "American Horror Story" franchise has won 15 Emmy Awards in total. It's fifth installment won two Emmy Awards in 2016: Outstanding Makeup For A Limited Series or Movie and Outstanding Costumes For A Contemporary Series.

"American Horror Story" will return to FX in 2017 for the seventh installment.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

