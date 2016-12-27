Home > Movies >

Funke Akindele, Lolo1 :  'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new besties

Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new besties

Their friendship is enough to inspire envy as they stick together through the good times and the bad.

  • Published:
Funke Akindele, JJC, Shina Peters attend final screening of sitcom play

Funke Akindele, JJC, Shina Peters attend final screening of sitcom

(Michael Tubes )

Pulse List 12 things to expect from Nollywood in 2017
Ghana Movie Awards 2016 Funke Akindele wins best actress African collaboration
Funke Akindele Actress moves into new home [PHOTOS]
Pulse List 2016 10 most popular Youtube videos in Nigeria
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 11: "Busted"
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 12: "Superhero"
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 9: "The Hustler"

If you haven’t been paying attention, you should know that television has got two new best friends - Jenifa and Adaku played by Funke Akindele and Lolo1 whose real name is Omotunde Adebowale David.

The last couple of years has seen us all fall deeply in love with Akindele for her comical role on TV comedy series “Jenifa’s Diary” and now even though we’ve always known Lolo1 from radio, her presence on the series sees her becoming one of the most beloved characters.

Jenifa’s Diary

Jenifa and Adaku in new video play

Jenifa and Adaku in new video

 

July 2015 saw Lolo1 join “Jenifa’s Diary” with a recurring role as ‘ Adaku’ in the series. While Toyo had always been Jenifa’s best friend right from season one, season three saw another friendship brewing when Adaku, a stylist at the hair saloon Jenifa worked at joined the series.

FalzThe Bahdguy  and Wazobia FM OAP,  Lolo 1 . spotted on set of Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa's Diary.'   play

FalzThe Bahdguy and Wazobia FM OAP, Lolo 1. spotted on set of Funke Akindele's 'Jenifa's Diary.'

 

(Instagram)

 

In the series, both women clash, constantly point out each others’ flaws but as time goes on, they both build a tight bond of friendship and accept each other’s imperfections including Jenifa’s aspirations for more and Adaku’s love for food.

Jenifa in London

"Jenifa's Diary" play

"Jenifa's Diary"

 

As the series set moves to another location, Adaku proves her solidarity for Jenifa is a ride or die one. When Jenifa gets the chance to get to London, she takes Adaku along on her new adventure.

When they soon find that all that glitters is not gold, the fact they have each other is what keeps them going. Their friendship is enough to inspire envy as they stick together through the good times and the bad.

Off screen

Funke Akindele and Lolo1 play

Funke Akindele and Lolo1

(Twitter)
 

Having seen their awesome chemistry on screen, it was only right Akindele and Lolo1 made the decision to take their acts off screen.

On December 12, 2016, the two ladies played co-hosts at King Sunny Ade’s Sunny On Sunday concert commemorating the 70th birthday ceremony of Juju music icon.

No matter what they are working on, it seems Akindele and Lolo1 always support each other - especially in individual projects.

UK premiere of "Jenifa in London" play

UK premiere of "Jenifa in London"

(Michael Tubes Creation )

Earlier this year when “Jenifa in London” premiered in the United Kingdom, in November, Lolo joined Akindele to host fans in London despite the premiere dates being close to her annual comedy show in Nigeria, ‘Oga Madam’.

The two ladies also used their “Jenifa Diary” characters to promote Lolo’s show with a skit where Jenifa threatens to release Adaku’s sex tape.

With their comical banter, animated conversations and silly antics whenever you think of TV friendships, Adaku and Jenifa will always come to mind. (We wonder what Toyo baby thinks about this?)

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Princess Irede Abumere

Princess Irede Abumere is an Editor at Pulse. A multimedia journalist, social media enthusiast and a storyteller, Princess is an adventurer and a paramour of African culture and entertainment. Twitter: @PrincessIre Instagram: princess_ire

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 Views From The Fu'ad What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's marriage?bullet
3 "Alien: Covenant" Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace return in 1st...bullet

Movies

Niyi Akinmolayan
Niyi Akinmolayan 10 things I want to see in Nollywood in 2017
Beverly Naya and Gabriel Afolayan in "Something Wicked"
“Something Wicked” Watch new teaser starring Okey Uzoeshi, Gabriel Afolayan
'Krystn Enem Show' Simi discusses music, life, love on episode 2 of show
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 12: "Superhero"