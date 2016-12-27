"Fuller House" :  Netflix renews series for 3rd season

Full House which returned to TV as 'Fuller House" on February 26, 2016, has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday morning via Twitter. The renewal comes less than three weeks after the release of its second season.

ALSO READ: NETFLIX NOW IN NIGERIA

"Fuller House" stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and John reprising his guest star role as Uncle Jesse.

The reboot has also had guest appearances by John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale).

Holiday wishes, answered. Fuller House Season 3, coming 2017. https://t.co/pJkRASTpBj — Fuller House (@fullerhouse) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0



ALSO READ : REVIEW OF NETFLIX'S "BEASTS OF NO NATION."

Premise

Like the original series, the show is set in San Francisco with its focus on the recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), who is now a veterinarian, a mother of three sons.

She enlists the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber)—who is now a mother to a teenage girl named Ramona—to move in and help her raise her boys after her husband, Tommy, died.