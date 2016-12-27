"Fuller House" :  Netflix renews series for 3rd season

Like the original series, "Fuller House" is set in San Francisco with its focus on the recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller.
Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday morning via Twitter. The renewal comes less than three weeks after the release of its second season.
"Fuller House" stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and John reprising his guest star role as Uncle Jesse.
The reboot has also had guest appearances by John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale).
Premise
She enlists the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber)—who is now a mother to a teenage girl named Ramona—to move in and help her raise her boys after her husband, Tommy, died.
