Home > Movies >

"Fuller House" :  Netflix renews series for 3rd season

"Fuller House" Netflix renews series for 3rd season

Like the original series, "Fuller House" is set in San Francisco with its focus on the recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller.

  • Published:
Fuller House renewed for season 3 play

Fuller House renewed for season 3

'X-Files' Revival series is back with new teaser, poster
"House of Cards" Season 4 of series gets release date
"Fuller House" Watch new trailer featuring Olsen twins
'Critics Choice Awards 2016' "Mad Max, Fury Road", lead this year's nominations list [Full List]
"Orange is the New Black" Netflix renews series for 3 more seasons
"House of Cards" Netflix renews show for fifth season
Joel Kinnaman Meet latest addition to "House of Cards"
Uzo Aduba 'OITNB' star gets nominated for Golden Globes "Best Supporting Actress in a Series"
"Beasts of no Nation" War film is a difficult but unforgettable watch [Review]
Jimmy Jean-Louis Actor defends Leila Djansi's 'Nollywood-Hitler' comment

Full House which returned to TV as 'Fuller House" on February 26, 2016, has been renewed for a third season by Netflix.

Netflix made the announcement on Wednesday morning via Twitter. The renewal comes less than three weeks after the release of its second season.

play

ALSO READ: NETFLIX NOW IN NIGERIA

"Fuller House" stars Candace Cameron-Bure, Jodie Sweetin, Andrea Barber and  John reprising his guest star role as Uncle Jesse.

The reboot has also had guest appearances by John Stamos (Jesse Katsopolis), Bob Saget (Danny Tanner), Dave Coulier (Joey Gladstone), Lori Loughlin (Becky Katsopolis) and Scott Weinger (Steve Hale).


ALSO READ : REVIEW OF NETFLIX'S "BEASTS OF NO NATION."

Premise

Like the original series, the show is set in San Francisco with its  focus on the recently widowed D.J. Tanner-Fuller (Candace Cameron Bure), who is now a veterinarian, a mother of three sons.

She enlists the help of her sister Stephanie (Jodie Sweetin) and her best friend Kimmy (Andrea Barber)—who is now a mother to a teenage girl named Ramona—to move in and help her raise her boys after her husband, Tommy, died.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 Views From The Fu'ad What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's marriage?bullet
3 "Alien: Covenant" Micheal Fassbender, Noomi Rapace return in 1st...bullet

Movies

'Krystn Enem Show' Simi discusses music, life, love on episode 2 of show
"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 12: "Superhero"
African Diva 2 Watch episode 21 of Chika Ike's reality show
Poster for web series "Cocoa Brown"
"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 4 of web series