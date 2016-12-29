Forbes :  Scarlett Johansson leads top-grossing actors of 2016

Following the success of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Hail Caesar,” 31-year-old actress, Scarlett Johansson is the highest grossing actor of 2016.

According to Forbes magazine, her movies, the above mentioned movies which starred the actress earned $1.2bn (£978m) globally over the past 12 months.

Johansson's co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr tied for second place with $1.15bn (£938m) each.

The Forbes list is based on global ticket sales using data from analysis site Box Office Mojo.

ALSO READ: HERE'S HOW "CAPTAIN AMERICA: CIVIL WAR" BECAME HIGHEST GROSSING MOVIE OF 2016

Margot Robbie took the fourth spot with $1.1 billion, while her “Suicide Squad” co-star Will Smith took the 10th spot with $775 million.

Amy Adams was fifth with $1.04 billion, followed by Ben Affleck at sixth with $1.02 billion and Henry Cavill at seventh with $870 million.

Ryan Reynolds took the 8th spot with $783 million, while Felicity Jones made her debut on the list at the 9th spot with $805 million, thanks to her role in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

ALSO READ: 8 BIG MOVIES BANNED FOR SURPRISING REASONS

Johansson’s upcoming films include "Ghost in the Shell" and "Rock That Body." She will also star in her own standalone Black Widow film for Marvel.