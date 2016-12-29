Home > Movies >

Forbes Scarlett Johansson leads top-grossing actors of 2016

Two movies starring Scarlett Johannsson earned $1.2bn (£978m) globally over the past 12 months.

Scarlett Johansson for Cosmopolitan Magazine's May 2016 issue play

Scarlett Johansson for Cosmopolitan Magazine's May 2016 issue

(Cosmopolitan)

Following the success of “Captain America: Civil War” and “Hail Caesar,” 31-year-old actress, Scarlett Johansson is the highest grossing actor of 2016.

According to Forbes magazine, her movies, the above mentioned movies which starred the actress earned $1.2bn (£978m) globally over the past 12 months.

Johansson's co-stars Chris Evans and Robert Downey Jr tied for second place with $1.15bn (£938m) each.

The Forbes list is based on global ticket sales using data from analysis site Box Office Mojo.

20. Margot Robbie play

20. Margot Robbie

(Michael Kovac/ Getty Images)

 

 Margot Robbie took the fourth spot with $1.1 billion, while her “Suicide Squad” co-star Will Smith took the 10th spot with $775 million. 

Amy Adams was fifth with $1.04 billion, followed by Ben Affleck at sixth with $1.02 billion and Henry Cavill at seventh with $870 million.

Ryan Reynolds took the 8th spot with $783 million, while Felicity Jones made her debut on the list at the 9th spot with $805 million, thanks to her role in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

Felicity Jones in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story." play

Felicity Jones in "Rogue One: A Star Wars Story."

(Disney/Lucasfilm)

 

Johansson’s upcoming films include "Ghost in the Shell" and "Rock That Body." She will also star in her own standalone Black Widow film for Marvel.

