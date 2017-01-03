"Fifty Shades Darker" Death threat, intense moments and more in new extended trailer

An extended "Fifty Shades Darker" trailer features intense moments between Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

  • Published:

"Fifty Shades of Grey," "Avengers: Age of Ultron," "Furious 7" Here are the most pirated movies of 2015
"Fifty Shades Darker" 2nd trailer takes sex, chemistry, passion a notch higher
"Fifty Shades Darker" Nigerian film and censors board are patiently waiting to ban movie
"Fifty Shades Darker" Christian Grey is back in 1st look at sequel
Universal Pictures Studio breaks record, crosses $2 billion in international box-office
"Fifty Shades Darker" Eric Johnson joins sequel as Christian Grey's rival
"Star Wars," "Fifty Shades Darker," "Beauty and the Beast" Check out 10 most anticipated movies of 2017
Pulse List 8 actors who would've made a better Christian Grey in "Fifty Shades of Grey"
'Fifty Shades Darker' 'Fifty Shades Freed' Sequels get release dates
'Fifty Shades of Grey' 5 actions of Christian that would creep out most Nigerian ladies

An extended trailer for "Fifty Shades Darker" made its debut during "The Bachelor" premiere on Monday night.

Soundtracked by Taylor Swift and Zayn Malik's "I don't Wanna Live", the new trailer features  Jamie Dornan and Dakota Johnson as Christian Grey and Anastasia Steele.

Fifty Shades Darker play

Fifty Shades Darker

The trailer features more steamy footage from the anticipated sequel. It also features an helicopter crash, and a scene with the girl who kept vanishing from in the first trailer, this time, with a gun.
 

ALSO READ: 5 ACTION OF CHRISTIAN GREY THAT WOULD CREEP OUT NIGERIANS GIRLS

Synopsis:
When a wounded Christian Grey tries to entice a cautious Ana Steele back into his life, she demands a new arrangement before she will give him another chance. As the two begin to build trust and find stability, shadowy figures from Christian’s past start to circle the couple, determined to destroy their hopes for a future together.

The movie also stars Academy Award winner Marcia Gay Harden, Jennifer Ehle, Luke Grimes, Rita Ora, Victor Rasuk, Eloise Mumford and Max Martini, who are joined by Oscar winner Kim Basinger, Hugh Dancy, Bella Heathcote and Eric Johnson.

Fifty Shades Darker play

Fifty Shades Darker

 

ALSO READ: NIGERIAN FILM AND CENSORS BOARD ARE PATIENTLY WAITING TO BAN "FIFTY SHADES DARKER"
"Fifty Shades Darker" is directed by James Foley, and produced by Michael De Luca, Dana Brunetti and Marcus Viscidi, alongside E L James, who wrote the blockbuster series.

The screenplay is by Niall Leonard, based on the book by James. “Fifty Shades of Grey” was a box office hit, grossing over $571 million worldwide.

“Fifty Shades Darker” hits theaters on February 10, 2017, while “Fifty Shades Freed” will debut February 9, 2018.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Toyin Majekodunmi Popular Yoruba actress is deadbullet
2 Lola Unfiltered How to keep a clean vaginabullet
3 Motion Pictures with Chidumga How the veterans saved Nollywood in 2016bullet

Movies

 
Life in Lagos: Sisi Weekly Watch episode 74: Born on New Years Day
King Invincible
"King Invincible" Movie featuring Tope Tedela, Gabriel Afolayan, Bimbo Manuel to premiere January 4
African Diva Reality TV series
African Diva 2 Watch episode 23 of Chika Ike's reality show
‘The Wedding Party’ grosses over N30m in opening weekend
"The Wedding Party" Producers projected N70m for box office with N85m as target