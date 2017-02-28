"Evol" Romantic drama featuring Bayray McNwizu, Kenneth Okolie to premiere on Africa Magic

Tope Oshin's new romantic thriller, "Evol," is set to premiere on Africa Magic.

After having sex the very first day they meet, two strangers decide to explore the possibilities of a relationship in the new movie by the award winning filmmaker.

A collaboration between Tope Oshin’s Sunbow Productions and Africa Magic, the movie is to be released today, Tuesday February 28, 2017.

Featuring Bayray McNwizu, Lami Philips, Toyin Abraham and Kenneth Okolie, "Evol" follows the love struck couple to a beach resort where everything gradually begins to unravel with startling consequences.

The movie was also written by Tope Oshin, who currently has double nominations at The Africa Magic Viewers Choice Awards (AMVCA) and is known for her exceptional work as director for TV dramas and soap operas such as "Hush," "Hotel Majestic," and "Tinsel".

Watch trailer for Tope Oshin's "EVOL" which premieres tonight https://t.co/fHJvqoQcO0 — Pulse Movies (@PulseMovies247) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Oshin's other works include "Fifty," "Journey to Self," "Ireti," "New Horizons," "Till Death Do Us Part" among others.

Evol will premiere at 5:00pm Nigerian time on AfricaMagic Urban, DSTV Channel 153