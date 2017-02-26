Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality show

Fake Big Brother Naija housemates, Jon and Ese, are the latest to get evicted from the reality show.

Ese and Jon get evicted from Big Brother Naija play

Ese and Jon get evicted from Big Brother Naija

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, fake housemates Jon and Ese got evicted from the Big Brother Naija reality show.

Recall that on Monday, February 20, 2017, Biggie nullified the weekly nomination votes, saying that he would decide who would be evicted.

He nullified the votes after Kemen told Marvis that he suspects that Ese and Jon are up to something.

Their whispers earned them a warning from Biggie, who further issued Kemen with a strike, warning him that a third strike would disqualify him.

However, the viewers had predicted that Biggie nullified the votes because the two fake housemates Jon and Ese got the highest nominations, and were supposed to be up for possible eviction.

Ese and Jon joined the Big Brother Naija house on Sunday, 12, 2017.

According to Biggie, they were added to the house to galvanize the game in Big Brother Naija house.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

