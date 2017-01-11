Big Brother Naija Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will host season 2 of reality show

10 years after being a part of "Big Brother Nigeria" as a housemate, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu will return on show as a host.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

When it was announced in November 2016 that Big Brother Nigeria will return in 2017 as Big Brother Naija, few details were revealed.

Pulse Nigeria has exclusively obtained information about the host of the upcoming second instalment of the Big Brother franchise in Nigeria after 10 years.

According to our source, the anticipated show will be hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Media Personality & Style Influencer) play

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu (Media Personality & Style Influencer)

(LFDW)

In 2006, Ebuka Uchendu went in as one of the 14 housemates. On the 57th day of the show, he became the seventh housemate to be evicted, after five nominations.

Since his exit from the reality series, the TV personality has hosted and co-hosted shows including "Friend or Foe," "Rubbin’ Minds," "The Spot," "Men's Corner,"  "Naija Politics" among others.

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

There will be a total of 12 housemates, but unlike its counterpart Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Naija will have no shower hour.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The 2006 edition of the reality series which was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is yet to respond to Pulse Nigeria's request for a comment.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

