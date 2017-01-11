When it was announced in November 2016 that Big Brother Nigeria will return in 2017 as Big Brother Naija, few details were revealed.

Pulse Nigeria has exclusively obtained information about the host of the upcoming second instalment of the Big Brother franchise in Nigeria after 10 years.

According to our source, the anticipated show will be hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show.

ALSO READ: SHOULD THERE BE CENSORSHIP ON TV? [OPINION]

In 2006, Ebuka Uchendu went in as one of the 14 housemates. On the 57th day of the show, he became the seventh housemate to be evicted, after five nominations.

Since his exit from the reality series, the TV personality has hosted and co-hosted shows including "Friend or Foe," "Rubbin’ Minds," "The Spot," "Men's Corner," "Naija Politics" among others.

Check out seven things you should know about the show which returns in 2017.

ALSO READ: THE SUCCESS OR FAILURE OF THE 2017 EDITION OF BIG BROTHER NAIJA

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

There will be a total of 12 housemates, but unlike its counterpart Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Naija will have no shower hour.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The 2006 edition of the reality series which was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

Ebuka Obi-Uchendu is yet to respond to Pulse Nigeria's request for a comment.