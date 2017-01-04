Today, Wednesday, January 4, 2017, Dorcas Shola Fapson (DSF), who is popular for her role on "Shuga," is plus one.

To celebrate the actress, Pulse Movies has shared five reasons to love her, and 50 random things every true fan should know about her.

Here we go;

1. Monologue Mondays

In 2016, the actress started a vlog titled "Monologue Mondays." Her first two episodes were titled "Four Years" and "Consistency."

The first was inspired by a scene from "Apartment 3A," and was interpreted by the actress in an American accent. Also in an American accent, the actress interpreted a scene inspired by the show ‘Clueless’ in her second video.

The vlog was a refreshing kind of web content, which should be appreciated by every creative mind.

ALSO READ: DORCAS SHOLA FAPSON SHARES HOW "SHUGA" CHANGED HER LIFE

2. Sophie in "Shuga"



As Sophie in the entertaining and educative "Shuga," Dorcas Shola Fapson perfectly interprets a character and shows off a skill worth loving.

Maybe its her free spirit or the fact that she has no filter, but DSF as Sophie is enough reason to love the actress.

3. She is talented

Whether she is performing on stage, on screen or delivering her monologues, Dorcas Shola Fapson is a fantastic actress and a delight to watch.

4. She is beautiful

5. DSF as 'The Juice' host

In 2016, the then 25-year-old actress took over from OAP Toolz as host of the Ndani TV show, "The Juice." Smartly and with the needed smoothness, the actress handled her critics, and created a soothing ambiance for the show.

In one her vlogs, the actress shared 50 random facts about her in the video which can be watched below.