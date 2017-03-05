Star vs the Forces of Evil Disney's animated series airs first gay scene

The gay kiss scene is being seen as a threat to the moral value that has differentiated Africa from other societies.

  • Published:

AMVCA 2017 Rotimi Salami wins Best Supporting Actor
AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy
#AMVCA 2017 "Oloibiri" wins Best Movie West Africa
AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama
AMVCA 2017 Rita Dominic wins Best Actress in a Drama
#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award

Disney's animated television series, Star vs the Forces of Evil, has aired its first same sex kissing scene.

This was portrayed in its recent episode, "Just Friends", where characters, Star, Marco, and Jackie attended the concert of their favorite band, Love Sentence.

Characters of the animation series, Star vs the Forces of Evil, having a same sex kiss. play

Characters of the animation series, Star vs the Forces of Evil, having a same sex kiss.

(EW)

 

A performance by the music group inspired the concert goers to share kisses both between the opposite and same sex characters.

The depiction of the act has seen some positive reviews, but some adults have raised fears about the possible impact of this on little children who make up the main audience for the show.

Nigerian singer, Obiwon, made a reflection concerning via an Instagram post on Saturday, March 2, 2017.

play

 

According to him, the media is being used as a tool to spread gay practices in Africa, a continent that is most resistant to the idea.

"This is the world we live in now. A belief in the exclusivity of sex and marriage between man and woman is no longer acceptable in the world today.

"The normalization of homosexuality is being preached everywhere, Africa can only resist for so long.

"The media is the biggest podium for this "evangelism" and they are coming straight for your children in the cartoons (do you even know the shows and stations they watch?).

"What's our plan for preserving our values? We have to go beyond 'rejecting it' to finding actionable strategic ways of protecting the pure Christian values we instill in our children and hold dear for our families and our faith walk, backing it up with specific prayers.

"My ultimate earnest desire in all of this is... MARANATHA."

A scene from Star vs the Forces of Evil. play

A scene from Star vs the Forces of Evil.

(EW)

ALSO READ: Movie will feature Disney's 1st gay character

NBC News reported that a #BoycottDisney movement has commenced on Twitter following director, Bill Condon's comment which lauded the gay scene.

He was quoted describing the show as "a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

Condon is popular for directing the live remake of hit animation movie, "Beauty and the Beast".

Author

Ayodele Johnson

Ayodele Johnson is an Associate at Pulse. Communication Manager & Social Media Strategist with a keen interest in writing. Ayodele is a huge fan of the Hannibal Lecter fictional character. He is currently at crossroads when it concerns his interests in Hip-Hop & Rock music. e-mail: ayodele.johnson@ringier.ng

Top 3

1 AMVCA 2017 "76," Sambasa Nzeribe, Somkele Idhalama, Rita Dominic among...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Ay Makun's wife threatened by TBoss?bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39bullet

Movies

Imeh Umoh Bishop wins AMVCA 2017
AMVCA 2017 Imeh Umoh Bishop wins Best Actor in a Comedy
 
AMVCA 2017 Somkele Idhalama wins trailblazer award
"76" Nollywood movie
#AMVCA 2017 "76" wins Best Overall Movie
Chiedozie 'Sambasa' Nzeribe
AMVCA 2017 Sambasa Nzeribe wins Best Actor in a Drama