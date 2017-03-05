Disney's animated television series, Star vs the Forces of Evil, has aired its first same sex kissing scene.

This was portrayed in its recent episode, "Just Friends", where characters, Star, Marco, and Jackie attended the concert of their favorite band, Love Sentence.

A performance by the music group inspired the concert goers to share kisses both between the opposite and same sex characters.

The depiction of the act has seen some positive reviews, but some adults have raised fears about the possible impact of this on little children who make up the main audience for the show.

Nigerian singer, Obiwon, made a reflection concerning via an Instagram post on Saturday, March 2, 2017.

According to him, the media is being used as a tool to spread gay practices in Africa, a continent that is most resistant to the idea.

"This is the world we live in now. A belief in the exclusivity of sex and marriage between man and woman is no longer acceptable in the world today.

"The normalization of homosexuality is being preached everywhere, Africa can only resist for so long.

"The media is the biggest podium for this "evangelism" and they are coming straight for your children in the cartoons (do you even know the shows and stations they watch?).

"What's our plan for preserving our values? We have to go beyond 'rejecting it' to finding actionable strategic ways of protecting the pure Christian values we instill in our children and hold dear for our families and our faith walk, backing it up with specific prayers.

"My ultimate earnest desire in all of this is... MARANATHA."

NBC News reported that a #BoycottDisney movement has commenced on Twitter following director, Bill Condon's comment which lauded the gay scene.

He was quoted describing the show as "a nice, exclusively gay moment in a Disney movie."

Condon is popular for directing the live remake of hit animation movie, "Beauty and the Beast".