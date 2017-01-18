"Descendants 2" Watch new teaser for sequel

A sequel to the 2015 "Descendants," "Descendants 2" will premiere in 2017.

Disney has released a new teaser for the continuation of the story of its most infamous villains "Descendants 2."
 

The teaser features China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula and the new villain of the sequel.
Emmy Award-winning director Kenny Ortega, directs the movie which also welcomes China Anne McClain as Uma, the daughter of Ursula.

The first movie premiered in July, and attracted 6.6 million viewers. It also became the cable television's fifth highest-rated movie of all-time.

ALSO: WATCH 1ST 6 MINUTES OF "THE DESCENDANTS"

"Descendants" is a Disney Channel live-action movie which explores the teenage lives of the children of some of Disney’s greatest villain characters.

The film stars Mitchell Hope, Sarah Jeffery, Jedidiah Goodacre, Dianne Doan, Brenna D'Amico, Dove Cameron, Booboo Stewart, Cameron Boyce and Sofia Carson.

The "Descendants" is the number one TV movie, and the third best-selling TV title on DVD, 2015 to-date.

