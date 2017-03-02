"Deep Fever" Movie featuring Bobby Michaels, Jackie Appiah, Femi Jacobs gets release date

Nigerian singer and actor, Bobby Michaels , has released a new trailer for his debut movie as a producer, "Deep Fever."

The movie stars Femi Jacobs, Monica Swaide, Funky Mallam, Jackie Appiah, Bobby Obodo, Monalisa Chinda, Bobby Michaels among others.

"Deep Fever" tells the story of a young couple, who invite their friends into their their home. But, what is intended to be a happy reunion turns out to be a threat to the very foundation of their relationship.

"Deep Fever' is like a family movie. It's a movie that tells the story of love between friends and the kind of things that happens in a setting where families have stretched friendship for a while." Bobby Michaels had said to Pulse Nigeria in 2016 during an exclusive interview.

"Deep Fever" premieres March 3, 2017.