"Deep Fever" Movie featuring Bobby Michaels, Jackie Appiah, Femi Jacobs gets release date

In "Deep Fever," a young couple invite their friends into their their home, but what is intended to be a happy reunion turns out to be a threat to the very foundation of their relationship.

  • Published:
Deep Fever poster play

Deep Fever poster

Nigerian singer and actor, Bobby Michaels, has released a new trailer  for his debut movie as a producer, "Deep Fever."

The movie stars Femi Jacobs, Monica Swaide, Funky Mallam, Jackie Appiah, Bobby Obodo, Monalisa Chinda, Bobby Michaels  among others.

  play

 

"Deep Fever" tells the story of a young couple, who invite their friends into their their home. But, what is intended to be a happy reunion turns out to be a threat to the very foundation of their relationship.

Bobby Michaels and Jackie Appiah on set of 'Deep Fever' play

Bobby Michaels and Jackie Appiah on set of 'Deep Fever'

"Deep Fever' is like a family movie. It's a movie that tells the story of love between friends and the kind of things that happens in a setting where families have stretched friendship for a while." Bobby Michaels had said to Pulse Nigeria in 2016 during an exclusive interview.

"Deep Fever" premieres March 3, 2017.

 

