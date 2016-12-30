"Deadpool," "Captain America: Civil War," Batman vs Superman" :  Top 10 most pirated movies of 2016

Torrent Freak has released their yearly list of the most pirated movie of 2016, with "Deadpool" taking the lead.

While "Zootopia," the third highest grossing movie of 2016 is conspicuously missing, flops like "Independence Day: Resurgence" found a spot on the list.

Check out the full list below;

1. Deadpool

2. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice

3. Captain America: Civil War

4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens

5. X-Men: Apocalypse

6. Warcraft

7. Independence Day: Resurgence

8. Suicide Squad

9. Finding Dory

10. The Revenant

Which of these movies did you consistently download?