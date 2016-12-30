"Deadpool," "Captain America: Civil War," Batman vs Superman" :  Top 10 most pirated movies of 2016

In a list populated by Superhero movies, "Deadpool" leads as the most pirated movie of the year 2016.
While "Zootopia," the third highest grossing movie of 2016 is conspicuously missing, flops like "Independence Day: Resurgence" found a spot on the list.
ALSO READ: IMDB'S TOP 10 MOVIES OF THE YEAR 2016
Check out the full list below;
1. Deadpool
2. Batman vs Superman: Dawn of Justice
3. Captain America: Civil War
ALSO READ: 12 THINGS TO EXPECT FROM NOLLYWOOD IN 2016
4. Star Wars: The Force Awakens
5. X-Men: Apocalypse
6. Warcraft
7. Independence Day: Resurgence
8. Suicide Squad
ALSO READ: 10 THINGS I WANT TO SEE IN NOLLYWOOD IN 2017 - NIYI AKINMOLAYAN
9. Finding Dory
10. The Revenant
Which of these movies did you consistently download?
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.