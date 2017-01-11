For 13 seasons, Shonda Rhimes has taken fans of "Grey's Anatomy" through a thrilling journey.

According to ABC Boss, Channing Dungey, the end is probably not near for the medical drama which is currently the network's highest rated series.

"I don’t want to think about endgame for Grey’s,” Dungey said to Deadline.

“We are doing better in Season 13 than we have done in awhile, and I feel that the show creatively is firing on all cylinders. As long as the fans remain engaged, ratings are good and Shonda creatively is excited about it, let’s keep going."

The 13th season which is set to return for its mid-season on January 26, 2017, has seen Meredith juggle huge secrets that affected her relationships with Alex and Maggie. While Richard helped Jo with a tough decision, April and Catherine clashed over the new baby.

Created by Shonda Rhimes, the medical drama series focuses on a group of doctors at a hospital in Seattle, including several who began their careers at the facility as interns.