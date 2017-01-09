"Constantine" Show to return as animated series

Matt Ryan who starred as the lead character in the live-action DC series, will return to voice the title character in "Constantine" animation.

"Constantine," which had a one-season run on NBC before its cancellation, will return as an animated series for CW Seed.

Matt Ryan who starred as the lead character in the live-action DC series, will return to voice the title character.

Daniel Cerone and David S. Goyer adapted "Constantine" n 2014 from the DC series "Hellblazer." The series was cancelled in May 2015 due to poor viewership.

About Live-action

Demon hunter and master of the occult John Constantine figured there was no longer any point in fighting the good fight since his soul belongs to the netherworld, but when demons target the daughter of one of his closest friends, Liv, he reluctantly rejoins the battle.

It turns out that Liv has second sight, an ability to see other worlds and predict supernatural occurrences, a power that makes her a threat to the new evil rising from the shadows. She and Constantine take their combined skills on the road, traveling the country to find demons and send them back to hell.

The upcoming animated series will consist of five or six 10-minute episodes.

Ryan previously made a guest appearance as Constantine on CW's "Arrow."

