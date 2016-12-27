"Cocoa Brown" :  Watch episode 4 of web series

"Cocoa Brown" is a series which chronicles the life of Ghanaian TV/Radio host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso.
The series by Television and radio personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso is based on the true-life story of Frimpong-Manso.
Directed by Kofi Asamoah, the series features Ahuofe Patri, Shatta Michy, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu, Caroline Sampson, Black Boy, Moesha Boduong, Eunice Banini, and Root Eye.
"Cocoa Brown" also stars Kwaku Elliot, D Cryme, Nana Boroo and Evelyn Addo. The series is produced by Joyce Frimpong.
Frimpong-Manso told Showbiz in an interview in May 2016, that she created the show to share how she became a celebrated presenter, and the trails she had to pass through.
“Cocoa Brown" is all about me; how I became a presenter, the difficulty I went through to become who I am today and where I want to be in future," she said.
"Cocoa Brown" is also aimed at correcting misconceptions about Deloris Frimpong-Manso.
