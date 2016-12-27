"Cocoa Brown" :  Watch episode 4 of web series

Episode four of Ghanaian TV series "Cocoa Brown is out!

The series by Television and radio personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso is based on the true-life story of Frimpong-Manso.

Directed by Kofi Asamoah, the series features Ahuofe Patri, Shatta Michy, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu, Caroline Sampson, Black Boy, Moesha Boduong, Eunice Banini, and Root Eye.



WATCH: Episode 1 of "Cocoa Brown"

"Cocoa Brown" also stars Kwaku Elliot, D Cryme, Nana Boroo and Evelyn Addo. The series is produced by Joyce Frimpong.

ALSO READ: "RUMOUR HAS IT" COMES OFF AS AN ADAPTATION WITH DEARY SCENES [OPINION]

Frimpong-Manso told Showbiz in an interview in May 2016, that she created the show to share how she became a celebrated presenter, and the trails she had to pass through.

“Cocoa Brown" is all about me; how I became a presenter, the difficulty I went through to become who I am today and where I want to be in future," she said.

"Cocoa Brown" is also aimed at correcting misconceptions about Deloris Frimpong-Manso.