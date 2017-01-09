"Cocoa Brown" Go behind the scenes of web series

"Cocoa Brown" is a series which chronicles the life of Ghanaian TV/Radio host, Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

  • Published:

"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 2 of new series
"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 4 of web series
"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 1 of new series
"Cocoa Brown" Watch episode 3 of web series
"Men's Corner" Do bad girls become better wives? Watch answers
"Akah Bants" New episode focuses on Dino Melaye and Remi Tinubu
"On the Real" Efosa considers leaving show in new teaser
"Men's Corner" Is flirting PR for sex? Watch men share tips
Kate Henshaw 9 reasons actress is a veteran you should love
"Skinny Girl in Transit" Watch episode 9 of web series

Delay TV is taking viewers behind the scenes of Ghanaian TV series "Cocoa Brown."

The series by Television and radio personality Deloris Frimpong-Manso is based on the true-life story of Frimpong-Manso.

Directed by Kofi Asamoah, the series features Ahuofe Patri, Shatta Michy, Akorfa Edjeani Asiedu, Caroline Sampson, Black Boy, Moesha Boduong, Eunice Banini, and Root Eye.

Poster for web series "Cocoa Brown" play

Poster for web series "Cocoa Brown"

(Delay)


WATCH: Episode 1 of "Cocoa Brown"

"Cocoa Brown" also stars Kwaku Elliot, D Cryme, Nana Boroo and Evelyn Addo. The series is produced by Joyce Frimpong.

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown" play

Character posters for web series "Cocoa Brown"

(Delay)

ALSO READ: "RUMOUR HAS IT"  COMES OFF AS AN ADAPTATION WITH DEARY SCENES [OPINION]

Frimpong-Manso told Showbiz in an interview in May 2016, that she created the show to share how she became a celebrated presenter, and the trails she had to pass through.

“Cocoa Brown" is all about me; how I became a presenter, the difficulty I went through to become who I am today and where I want to be in future," she said.

"Cocoa Brown" is also aimed at correcting misconceptions about Deloris Frimpong-Manso.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Motion Pictures with Chidumga The Nollywood nobody wants in 2017bullet
2 Mercy Aigbe-Gentry Actress keeps mum concerning BON absencebullet
3 Golden Globes 2017 Ryan Gosling, Viola Davis, "Atlanta," "The...bullet

Movies

Fake Ibaka Channel
Ibaka TV Streaming platform disassociates itself from fraudulent YouTube channel
Odunlade Adekola teams up with Ayo Mogaji, Ada Ameh for "A Million Baby"
"A Million Baby" Odunlade Adekola teams up with Ayo Mogaji, Ada Ameh for new comedy
Kitcha
African Diva 2 Kitcha gets evicted in penultimate episode of Chika Ike's reality show
Osagie Alonge, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu
“Rubbin’ Minds” Osagie Alonge, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu discuss the entertainment industry in 2016