In a series of tweets, Chioma Chukwuka has reacted to Gideon Okeke's opinion on Chiwetalu Agu's 'vulgar' language in movies.

According to the "Wives on Strike" actress, the new generation of actors have no morals. She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.

ALSO READ: GRACE AMAH SAYS MOST YOUNG NOLLYWOOD ACTORS ARE DISRESPECTFUL

Check out Chioma's tweets below;

I DO NOT like to see or hear small children disrespect elders ( whether by age or craft ) all in the name of social media .... #WhatRubbish — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

How dare you insult an older talent on social media all in the bid to sound intelligent and all knowing? HOW DARE YOU ???! — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

You really thing what you have done is right? #WhatRubbish — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

If You have a problem with how an actor delivers his craft, take it up with the regulatory bodies as you want to be "TOUGH" . #Peeved — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Come to think of it, WHY SHOULD YOU EVEN HAVE A PROBLEM WITH THE WAY AN ACTOR CHOOSES TO DELIVER? As in? I'm short of words. — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This is not even about support. It's about MORALS. Something most of our "new generation" actors Lack. — Chioma Akpotha (@Omakpotha) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

ALSO READ: 5 FUNNY SET PHOTO CHIWETALU AGU

In a post and delete Instagram update, Gideon Okeke had challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's vulgar language in films.

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

ALSO READ: GIDEON OKEKE AS FELA IS ENOUGH REASON TO LOVE HIM

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.