Chioma Chukwuka Actress says most new generation actors lack morals

Reacting to Gideon Okeke's statement about Chiwetalu Agu, Chioma Chukwuka says the new generation of actors lack morals.

Chiwetalu Agu, Gideon Okeke, Chioma Chukwuka play

Chiwetalu Agu, Gideon Okeke, Chioma Chukwuka

Motion Pictures with Chidumga What is wrong with typecasting an actor?

In a series of tweets, Chioma Chukwuka has reacted to Gideon Okeke's opinion on Chiwetalu Agu's  'vulgar' language in movies.

According to the "Wives on Strike" actress, the new generation of actors have no morals. She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.

Chioma Akpotha play

Chioma Akpotha at movie premiere

Check out Chioma's tweets below;

 

 

 

play

 

In a post and delete Instagram update, Gideon Okeke had challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's vulgar language in films.

Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies,  Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.

Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.

Gideon Okeke at the Heineken House Lagos play

Gideon Okeke at the Heineken House Lagos

 

Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

