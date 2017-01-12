Reacting to Gideon Okeke's statement about Chiwetalu Agu, Chioma Chukwuka says the new generation of actors lack morals.
According to the "Wives on Strike" actress, the new generation of actors have no morals. She further stated that if Gideon Okeke has a problem with how Agu interprets his role, he should take it up with the regulatory board.
ALSO READ: GRACE AMAH SAYS MOST YOUNG NOLLYWOOD ACTORS ARE DISRESPECTFUL
Check out Chioma's tweets below;
ALSO READ: 5 FUNNY SET PHOTO CHIWETALU AGU
In a post and delete Instagram update, Gideon Okeke had challenged the National Film Video Censors Board (NFVCB) to censor Chiwetalu Agu's vulgar language in films.
Popular for his 'wicked uncle' roles in movies, Chiwetalu Agu is also popular for his role in Nigerian Television Authority Channel 8 Enugu's "Ikoro," "Ripples," "Things Fall Apart," "Taboo," "Vuga" among others.
Some of Chiwetalu's quotes include "Ewu ataam igu n'isi (Goat has eaten on top my head)," Ochie akwunakwuna (old prostitute) among others.
ALSO READ: GIDEON OKEKE AS FELA IS ENOUGH REASON TO LOVE HIM
Gideon Okeke who became popular after his stay in the 2006 Big Brother Nigeria house has featured in productions including "A Place in the Stars," "When Love Happens," "Saro the Musical," "Before 30" among others.