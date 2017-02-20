"Catch.er" Watch OC Ukeje, Tope Tedela, Gbenro Ajibade in 1st teaser

Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur who helmed the 2015 Crime thriller "Gbomo Gbomo Express," has released a teaser for the upcoming crime drama, "Catch.er."

Walter ‘Waltbanger’ Taylaur who directed the 2015 critically acclaimed "Gbomo Gbomo Express" has released the teaser for his new movie, "Catch.er."

The upcoming crime drama stars OC Ukeje, Blossom Chukwujeku, Beverly Naya, Alexx Ekubo, Gbenro Ajbade, Kiki Omeili, Omowunmi Dada, WofaiFada and Tope Tedela.

In "Catch.er," an ambitious career woman is found murdered on her wedding anniversary and her husband becomes the prime suspect.

However a police investigation unearths others in her life who may also have a strong motive.

Produced and directed by Walter 'Waltbanger' Taylaur, the upcoming thriller based on an original story titled "The Chase Game' by Tunde Apalowo.

play Behind the scenes of "Catch.er" (Instagram)

"Catch.er" is Taylaur's first feature since the 2015 crime thriller "Gbomo Gbomo Express," which featured Ramsey Nouah, Gideon Okeke, Osas Ajibade, Gbenro Ajibade, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Gbenro Ajibade, Alexx Ekubo among others.

Walter Taylaur is popular for productions such as "The Wages," "Get Lucky," "Big Brother Nigeria 2006," "The Apprentice Africa" among others.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

