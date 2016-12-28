Carrie Fisher :  “Star Wars” actress passes away at 60

Carrie Fisher, who was best known as Princess Leia Organa in "Star Wars" has passed away.

The actress who was aged 60, died after suffering a heart attack. Fisher went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23, 2016. She was rushed to a hospital where she was treated. She later died in the hospital on December 27, 2016.

Confirming her death, family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

“It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," the statement read.

“She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

Fisher was the daughter of entertainment veterans Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and made her film debut in "Shampoo."

She made her debut in the successful "Star Wars" franchise at the age of 19 as Princess Leia Organa.

Her other movie roles include "Scream 3," "Entourage," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttie" among others.

She is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Lourd and her French bulldog, Gary.