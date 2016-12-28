Home > Movies >

Carrie Fisher :  “Star Wars” actress passes away at 60

Carrie Fisher “Star Wars” actress passes away at 60

Fisher went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23, 2016.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
US actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2016 play

US actress Carrie Fisher attends the premiere of Walt Disney Pictures and Lucasfilm's 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens', at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California, on December 14, 2016

(Getty/AFP/File)

"Empire", "Gods of Egypt", "Captain America: Civil War" 10 most Googled movies, TV series of 2016 in Nigeria
Pulse List 10 reasons you're bound to have an entertaining December
Charles Novia Top 5 Nollywood actors of 2016

Carrie Fisher, who was best known as Princess Leia Organa in "Star Wars" has passed away.

The actress who was aged 60, died after suffering a heart attack. Fisher went into cardiac arrest while flying from London to Los Angeles on Friday, December 23, 2016. She was rushed to a hospital where she was treated. She later died in the hospital on December 27, 2016.

Confirming her death, family spokesman Simon Halls released a statement on behalf of Fisher’s daughter, Billie Lourd:

It is with a very deep sadness that Billie Lourd confirms that her beloved mother Carrie Fisher passed away at 8:55 this morning," the statement read.

She was loved by the world and she will be missed profoundly. Our entire family thanks you for your thoughts and prayers.”

This year, Harvard College gave Fisher its Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism. "Her forthright activism and outspokenness about addiction, mental illness, and agnosticism have advanced public discourse on these issues with creativity and empathy," the acknowledgment read. play

This year, Harvard College gave Fisher its Lifetime Achievement Award in Cultural Humanism. "Her forthright activism and outspokenness about addiction, mental illness, and agnosticism have advanced public discourse on these issues with creativity and empathy," the acknowledgment read.

(AP)

 

Fisher was the daughter of entertainment veterans Debbie Reynolds and Eddie Fisher, and made her film debut in "Shampoo."

US actress Carrie Fisher attending the opening of the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London December 156, 2016 play

US actress Carrie Fisher attending the opening of the European Premiere of "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" in central London December 156, 2016

(AFP/File)

 

She made her debut in the successful "Star Wars" franchise at the age of 19 as Princess Leia Organa.

Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars: A New Hope." play

Carrie Fisher in "Star Wars: A New Hope."

(Lucasfilm screencap)

 

Her other movie roles include "Scream 3," "Entourage," "When Harry Met Sally," "Charlie's Angels: Full Throttie" among others.

She is survived by her mom Reynolds, daughter Lourd and her French bulldog, Gary.

Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Rahama Sadau Actress speaks out about 'malicious reports regarding her...bullet
2 Views From The Fu'ad What can Nollywood learn from Tonto Dikeh's marriage?bullet
3 Funke Akindele, Lolo1 'Jenifa Diary' actors are television's new bestiesbullet

Movies

"Jenifa's Diary" Watch season 1 episode 13: "Wanabe"
The Wedding Party official poster
"The Wedding Party" Romantic comedy grosses over N120M in 12 days
Niyi Akinmolayan
Niyi Akinmolayan 10 things I want to see in Nollywood in 2017
Beverly Naya and Gabriel Afolayan in "Something Wicked"
“Something Wicked” Watch new teaser starring Okey Uzoeshi, Gabriel Afolayan