"Bukas and Joints" Watch Olisa Adibua, Mike Ezuruonye, Osas Ighodaro in season 3 promo

The third season of "Bukas and Joint" will feature Olisa Adibua traveling around Nigeria in search of the most authentic Bukas and Joints.

  • Published:
 A promo clip for season 3 of "Bukas and Joints" has been released.

The promo for the series features Osas Ighodaro, Mike Ezuruonye, Cobhams among others.

The Ngerian travel food doc-series explores African cuisine and African delicacies, and is hosted by media personality Olisa Adibua.

"Bukas and Joints" features him traveling around Nigeria in search of the most authentic Bukas and Joints.

Olisa Adibua in Bukas and Joints

 

In an upcoming episode, Olisa travels out of the Lagos to the heart of Oyo State - Ibadan - to discover some of the best Buka's and Joints the city has to offer.

The creator of the docu-series, Biola Alabi, explained that the new season will have a wider reach than the first.

The first season featured a 13-episode series, with each episode running for half an hour, and saw the host visiting several bukas and joints across Lagos and even crashing into a wedding to have a sumptuous meal.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga loves reading everything but horror, binge-watching shows and writing about your favourite movies. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

