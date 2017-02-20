Online TV platform, Ndani TV revealed that the building housing its activities located in Lagos state suffered a fire outbreak today, Sunday, February 19, 2017.

The TV platform tweeted the news, revealing that the incident, unfortunate as it may be, has been brought under control.

ALSO READ: Fire outbreak in Lagos [Photos]

Although there was no loss of lives, there was some damage to the facility.

The tweet read:

We might be down, but we are definitely not out. Please Retweet https://t.co/1XjNvEoY6j — NdaniTV (@ndaniTV) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Thankfully, they revealed that they would be doing their very best to avoid any disruptions to the shows airing on the platform as they work to restore normalcy to the facility.