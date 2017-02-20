Ndani TV suffered a fire outbreak at it's facility but thankfully, without extensive damage or loss of life.
The TV platform tweeted the news, revealing that the incident, unfortunate as it may be, has been brought under control.
Although there was no loss of lives, there was some damage to the facility.
The tweet read:
Thankfully, they revealed that they would be doing their very best to avoid any disruptions to the shows airing on the platform as they work to restore normalcy to the facility.