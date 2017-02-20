Ndani TV Building housing online TV suffers fire outbreak

Ndani TV suffered a fire outbreak at it's facility but thankfully, without extensive damage or loss of life.

Online TV  platform, Ndani TV revealed that the building housing its activities located in Lagos state suffered a fire outbreak today, Sunday, February 19, 2017.

The TV platform tweeted the news, revealing that the incident, unfortunate as it may be, has been brought under control.

ALSO READ: Fire outbreak in Lagos [Photos]

Although there was no loss of lives, there was some damage to the facility.

The tweet read:

 

Thankfully, they revealed that they would be doing their very best to avoid any disruptions to the shows airing on the platform as they work to restore normalcy to the facility.

Author

Vwovwe Egbo

Vwovwe Egbo is an Associate at Pulse. Apart from being a Mass Communication graduate, Vwovwe has found herself in writing and counselling fueled by a wide range of experiences. There's hardly one word to describe her but she will settle for strong.
(pulse.ng)

