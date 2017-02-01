"Brother Jekwu," the Nollywood comedy movie which stars Mike Ezuruonye as the title character, is headed to Ghana.

The movie which premiered in Nigeria on December 2, 2016, will debut in Ghana on Friday, February 3, 2017.

In "Brother Jekwu," Mike Ezuruonye takes on the comical role as a the local village champion who leaves his familiar village in Nigeria and is transported to Kenya to work for a no-nonsense female boss.

"Brother Jekwu" which is directed by Charles Uwagbai earned Ezuruonye his second Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award nomination.

The actor has been nominated in the best actor in a comedy category alongside Imeh Umoh Bishop, AY Makun, Bovi Ugbomma, Blossom Chukwujekwu, Okey Uzoeshi and Amaechi Munagor.

The movie reportedly made over 20 million naira in just 10 days after its release in Nigeria.