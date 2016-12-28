Home > Movies >

"Bond" Watch Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus in new indigenous drama

"Bond" is an indigenous drama that stars Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus, Funsho Adeolu among others.

  Published:

Popular YouTube channel Yorubahood has released a new comedy drama, "Tabi Sugbon."

Produced by Hakeem Adebayo and directed by Oscar Adesanya, the movie stars  Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus, Funsho Adeolu, Abidemi Adebayo among others.

About movie

Two Brothers love for each other dearly makes everyone think they are incest. A lady plants herself in-between these two to define their Bond.

 

ALSO: WATCH FUNKE AKINDELE IN NEW MUSICAL DRAMA SERIES "INDUSTREET".

Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.

