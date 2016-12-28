"Bond" :  Watch Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus in new indigenous drama

"Bond" is an indigenous drama that stars Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus, Funsho Adeolu among others.
Produced by Hakeem Adebayo and directed by Oscar Adesanya, the movie stars Bukky Wright, Eniola Badmus, Funsho Adeolu, Abidemi Adebayo among others.
About movie
Two Brothers love for each other dearly makes everyone think they are incest. A lady plants herself in-between these two to define their Bond.
ALSO: WATCH FUNKE AKINDELE IN NEW MUSICAL DRAMA SERIES "INDUSTREET".
Pulse Movies is collaborating with Yorubahood to bring you lots of interesting indigenous movies.
Do you ever witness anything interesting or exciting? Just take out your phone and send us the exclusive pictures or video and we will pay you cash. More information here or just e-mail to eyewitness@pulse.ng or What's App to 09098947580. Please include what, who, when, where, why.