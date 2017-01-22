Big Brother Naija Biggie announces 1st twist, housemates to play for likes

The first Big Brother Naija eviction is expected to hold next Sunday, but, Biggie has a surprise for the housemates.

Bisola is a contestant on Big Brother Naija

Bisola is a contestant on Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Nigeria is back for a second season as Big Brother Naija, and launched tonight, January 22, 2017.

As expected, every Sunday on the show is expected to see the eviction of a housemate, and Sunday, January 29, 2-17, is not expected to be an exception.

However, Big Brother has a surprise for the housemates.

Though the Housemates are oblivious of the fact, two housemates will be joining the house next Sunday.

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija housemates

ALSO READ: NIGERIANS REACT TO BIG BROTHER NAIJA LIVE LAUNCH SHOW

Big Brother assigned the housemates with their first task, which involved playing for the 'likes.' Biggie told the Housemates that two housemates with the least amount of likes will be evicted from the Big Brother House.

The theme of the week is Proudly Naija and housemates are expected to showcase their own unique brand as a Nigerian.  What makes them Nigerian?

"As you all know every week housemates will be evicted from Big Brother’s House," biggie said. "This week over and above the tasks you will be given you will all be playing for 'likes' from your fellow housemates.  The two Housemates with the least amount of likes will be going home".

One more thing the housemates don't know is that no one will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

The reality series which will run for 78 days is hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show, 10 years ago.

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse.

