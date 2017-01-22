Big Brother Nigeria is back for a second season as Big Brother Naija, and launched tonight, January 22, 2017.

As expected, every Sunday on the show is expected to see the eviction of a housemate, and Sunday, January 29, 2-17, is not expected to be an exception.

However, Big Brother has a surprise for the housemates.

Though the Housemates are oblivious of the fact, two housemates will be joining the house next Sunday.

Big Brother assigned the housemates with their first task, which involved playing for the 'likes.' Biggie told the Housemates that two housemates with the least amount of likes will be evicted from the Big Brother House.

The theme of the week is Proudly Naija and housemates are expected to showcase their own unique brand as a Nigerian. What makes them Nigerian?

"As you all know every week housemates will be evicted from Big Brother’s House," biggie said. "This week over and above the tasks you will be given you will all be playing for 'likes' from your fellow housemates. The two Housemates with the least amount of likes will be going home".

@BBNaija Great 12 picks, let's see how it goes......wait two more meaning 14 When would this end #BBNaija — Chukwukwue Samuel (@I_See_Goons) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

One more thing the housemates don't know is that no one will be evicted from the show next Sunday.

The reality series which will run for 78 days is hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show, 10 years ago.