Big Brother Nigeria Reality show will give rise to a fresh wave of talents - Efe Obiomah

Efe Obiomah, the Public Relations Manager, GOtv has said the anticipated Big Brother Naija will rise to fresh talented Nigerians.

In a recent chat, Obiomah expressed confidence that Big Brother Naija will draw audiences across the African continent the same way Big Brother Africa did.

In her words: “It is our firm belief that Big Brother Naija will give rise to a fresh wave of talented Nigerians. Going by the keenness and energy on display during the audition, we can safely say the show will offer our subscribers an amazing time.”

Scheduled to kick off on January 22, 2017, Obiomah hinted that GOtv subscribers will, for the first time, have the opportunity to watch hit reality show on Channel 29.

The inaugural edition of Big Brother Naija held from 5 March to 4 June, 2006.

ALSO READ: The inside story of how this reality show shaped Nigeria's future

The screening saw 12 housemates vie for the coveted $100,000 prize money by performing various mental and physical tasks. At the end of the three-month stay in the house, Katung Aduwak emerged winner.

Katung Aduwak is a cinematographer making waves on the Nigerian entertainment scene after finding his feet in 2010.

Big Brother Naija is offering a cash prize of N25 million and a new KIA Sorento car to the eventual winner.