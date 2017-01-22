Big Brother Naija Yemi Alade, Flavour to perform at opening night

The second season of Big Brother Nigeria kicks off tonight with Yemi Alade and Flavour as performers.

Big Brother Nigeria Organizers of reality series extend auditions to Abuja, Port Harcourt

Big Brother Nigeria is back for a second season as Big Brother Naija, and will launch tonight, January 22, 2-17.

Kom Kom  singers Yemi Alade and Flavour will perform at the event which will reveal the 12 contestants and kick off the 78-day reality series.

The reality series will run for 78 days kicking off on January 22, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised launch and end on April 9, 2017, with a two-hour live, televised finale.

There will be a total of 12 housemates, but unlike its counterpart Big Brother Africa, Big Brother Naija will have no shower hour.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

The second season of the Big Brother Nigeria show will be hosted by Nigerian lawyer and media personality Ebuka Obi-Uchendu, who was a housemate in the maiden edition of the show.

In 2006, Ebuka Uchendu went in as one of the 14 housemates. On the 57th day of the show, he became the seventh housemate to be evicted, after five nominations.

The 2006 edition of the reality series which was hosted by Olisa Adibua and Michelle Dede, ended with Katung Aduwak as the winner after 13 weeks in the house.

