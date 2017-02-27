Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married with Kids

Fake housemate Ese told Bisola that she dreamt about TTT being married with kids. Watch video Bisola's reaction.

  • Published:
Bisola and TTT during kissing festival play

Bisola and TTT during kissing festival

Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts
Big Brother Naija TTT says he is single 'by God's grace'
Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evicted
Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT and Bisola's make-out session
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big Brother Naija housemates
Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24
Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend
Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'
Pulse Nigeria Poll Is Big Brother Naija an immoral show?

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, fake Big Brother Naija housemate, Ese, indirectly informed Bisola about TTT's marital status.

Ese told her fellow housemate that she had a dream about ThinTallTony being married with two kids.

play

After narrating her dream, a not-so-worried Bisola said, "I get the drift."

She further explained that whatever happens during their stay in the house, doesn't go beyond.

Hugging Ese, Bisola said, "at least, you had my back in the dream."

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola play

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola

 

So far, TTT who is romantically involved with Bisola, has failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as 'single by God's grace.'

On Saturday, February 19, 2017,  TTT and Bisola trended on social media after Bisola supposedly gave TTT a blow job.

Despite the backlash that has followed TTT's sexual escapades in the house, his wife and mother are still in support of him, and are still campaigning for him.

TTT recently told Biggie that he doesn't want to receive any call from the outside world.

Do you think Bisola suspects TTT's marital status?

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality showbullet
2 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet
3 Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housematesbullet

Movies

Coco Ice exposes herself in Big Brother Naija
Pulse Nigeria Poll Pulse Readers say Big Brother Naija is an immoral show
 
Oscars 2017 "Moonlight" wins best picture after Warren Beatty mistakenly gives award to "La La Land"
Cassey Affleck in Manchester by the Sea
Oscars 2017 Casey Affleck wins Best Actor for "Manchester by the Sea"
Emma Stone wins Best Actress in a Leading Role for "La La Land"
Oscars 2017 Emma Stone wins Best Actress for "La La Land"