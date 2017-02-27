Big Brother Naija Watch Ese subtly tell Bisola that TTT is married with Kids

On Sunday, February 26, 2017, fake Big Brother Naija housemate, Ese, indirectly informed Bisola about TTT's marital status.

Ese told her fellow housemate that she had a dream about ThinTallTony being married with two kids.

After narrating her dream, a not-so-worried Bisola said, "I get the drift."

She further explained that whatever happens during their stay in the house, doesn't go beyond.

Hugging Ese, Bisola said, "at least, you had my back in the dream."

So far, TTT who is romantically involved with Bisola, has failed to mention his marital status to her. During one of their conversations, he described himself as 'single by God's grace.'

On Saturday, February 19, 2017, TTT and Bisola trended on social media after Bisola supposedly gave TTT a blow job.

Ese just told Bisola she had a dream that TTT is married,lol. She just passed the message #BBNaija

Despite the backlash that has followed TTT's sexual escapades in the house, his wife and mother are still in support of him, and are still campaigning for him.

TTT recently told Biggie that he doesn't want to receive any call from the outside world.

Do you think Bisola suspects TTT's marital status?