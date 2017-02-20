Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'

TTT's mum took to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, describing anyother woman as 'counterfeit.'

  • Published:
TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola play

TTT and wife  - TTT and Bisola

TTT's mum, Mimi Maria Offiong-Brown, took to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, Laraba Audi Offiong.

Describing Laraba as her one and only love, TTT's mum described every other woman in her son's life as 'counterfeit.'

“My one and only true love…my Queen…my precious daughter in-law. …another na serious counterfeit. …Gbam," she wrote on Instagram.

play

Her social media update came hours after TTT's intimate moments with Bisola, and after he told fellow housemates that he's single 'by God's grace.'

After Saturday's house party, photos of TTT alongside his wife and two beautiful kids have been making rounds on social media.

During a conversation with TBoss, Efe and his cuddle buddy Bisola, TTT denied being in a relationship, describing himself as 'single by God's grace.' (Watch video below).

play

ALSO READ: 5 Times Gifty was Big Brother Naija

Despite the criticism that has followed TTT's extra-marital affair on Live TV by Nigerians, his wife has remained a staunch supporter and is still promoting the housemate on her social media accounts.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

