TTT's mum, Mimi Maria Offiong-Brown, took to social media to praise her daughter-in-law, Laraba Audi Offiong.

Describing Laraba as her one and only love, TTT's mum described every other woman in her son's life as 'counterfeit.'

“My one and only true love…my Queen…my precious daughter in-law. …another na serious counterfeit. …Gbam," she wrote on Instagram.

Her social media update came hours after TTT's intimate moments with Bisola, and after he told fellow housemates that he's single 'by God's grace.'

After Saturday's house party, photos of TTT alongside his wife and two beautiful kids have been making rounds on social media.

During a conversation with TBoss, Efe and his cuddle buddy Bisola, TTT denied being in a relationship, describing himself as 'single by God's grace.' (Watch video below).

Despite the criticism that has followed TTT's extra-marital affair on Live TV by Nigerians, his wife has remained a staunch supporter and is still promoting the housemate on her social media accounts.

The winner of Big Brother Naija will win the prize money of 25 million Naira and a brand new KIA Sorento car.