Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts

During his diary session, TTT told Big Brother that he doesn't want to receive any call from outside the house. Check out Twitter reactions.
During his diary session with Biggie, the housemate who is married with kids requested that he doesn't receive calls from anyone outside the house.
His request as expected, led to a conversation on various social media platforms.
So far, TTT has failed to mention his marital status to his fellow housemates. During one of their conversations, TTT told Bisola that he is 'single by God's grace.'
He has kissed several housemates during the Kissing Festivals, and has not made his interest in Bisola a secret.
On Saturday, the housemates were seen in a position under the duvet, suggesting a sexual moment between them.
Despite the backlash that has followed the housemate's sexual escapades in the house, his wife and mother are still in support of him, and haven't stopped campaigning for him.
Check out social media reactions to TTT's request;
