Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts

One would think being in a house with strangers for 78 days would cause yearning for a connection with the outside world, but that isn't the case for Big Brother Naija contestant, TTT.

During his diary session with Biggie, the housemate who is married with kids requested that he doesn't receive calls from anyone outside the house.

If you ever had any doubts about TTT, listen to this. He's practically refusing message from home !!!!!! #BBNaija https://t.co/LlmuRB0hjg — plain jane (@Yinkoere) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Jon to TTT: Don't let your family be an hindrance TTT: Don't worry, I don't have a family, they are all dead. Me: JESUSSSS!!! #BBNaija — BUNMI O.A. (@Duchi23) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

His request as expected, led to a conversation on various social media platforms.

So far, TTT has failed to mention his marital status to his fellow housemates. During one of their conversations, TTT told Bisola that he is 'single by God's grace.'

He has kissed several housemates during the Kissing Festivals, and has not made his interest in Bisola a secret.

On Saturday, the housemates were seen in a position under the duvet, suggesting a sexual moment between them.

Despite the backlash that has followed the housemate's sexual escapades in the house, his wife and mother are still in support of him, and haven't stopped campaigning for him.

Check out social media reactions to TTT's request;

#BBNaija at this particular juncture ppl are very emotional and the dislike they have for TTT will cost him the money — Sthembiso (@sthe_promic) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

The hatred for TTT both inside and outside #bbnaija will get him evicted even ahead of Tboss if both nominated. Money is not everything — Èyítáyò Gamaliel (@eyiteeonline) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Seems not to get the fuse about pple criticizing #TTT isn't it all a game. Hence why Tayo didn't win the last time out #BBNaija — PapiiLEONEL (@longman007) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Can't she control her sexual urge? She's only lust and no love for TTT. Ok! She's horny. Bisola my ass #bbnaija https://t.co/drmFOxL5Sv — Sunny (@sunnypee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

TTT: my request is that,I really don't want phone calls from anyone outside BB: BB will keep that in mind #BBNaija https://t.co/FXkaVd18gp — Siyanda. (@siyanda_maplaya) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

