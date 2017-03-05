The Big Brother Naija third Live Nomination show is set to hold today, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

All Brother Naija housemates except TTT, Bisola and Bally are up for possible eviction.

Pulse Movies asked readers to predict who will get evicted this weekend and 24.3% of the readers chose Kemen.

Uriel followed with 22.9% of the votes, while TBoss had 22.4% of the votes.

Marvis had 10.2% of the votes, Debbie-Rise had 8.9%, Efe received 7.7% of the votes, while Bassey was predicted as the housemate least likely to leave the house with 3.3%.

It's less than five hours before viewers find out which of their loved housemate will leave the Big Brother Naija show this weekend.