Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Kemen will be evicted this weekend

All Brother Naija housemates except TTT, Bisola and Bally are up for possible eviction and Pulse readers say Kemen will be evicted.

  Published:
Kemen becomes Head of House play

Kemen becomes Head of House

Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
The Big Brother Naija third Live Nomination show is set to hold today, Sunday, March 5, 2017.

All Brother Naija housemates except TTT, Bisola and Bally are up for possible eviction.

Pulse Movies asked readers to predict who will get evicted this weekend and 24.3% of the readers chose Kemen.

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

 

Uriel followed with 22.9% of the votes, while TBoss had 22.4% of the votes.

Marvis had 10.2% of the votes, Debbie-Rise had 8.9%, Efe received 7.7% of the votes, while Bassey was predicted as the housemate least likely to leave the house with 3.3%.

It's less than five hours before viewers find out which of their loved housemate will leave the Big Brother Naija show this weekend.

Who should get evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this weekend? »

  • 10,2% Marvis
  • 22,4% Tboss
  • 7,7% Efe
  • 8,9% Debbie Rise
  • 24,3% Kemen
  • 22,9% Uriel
  • 3,5% Bassey

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

