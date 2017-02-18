Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend

Three loved housemates Gifty, Marvis and TTT are up for possible eviction and Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted.

  • Published:

Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
The Big Brother Naija third Live Nomination show is set to hold on Sunday, and TTT, Gifty and Marvis are up for possible eviction.

After successfully predicting CocoIce's eviction, Pulse Movies asked our readers who will be evicted on Sunday, February 17, 2017.

71.1% of the readers say Gifty will be evicted, 17.6% say Marvis, while 11.3% say Marvis .

TTT, Marvis, Gifty are up for possible eviction play

TTT, Marvis, Gifty are up for possible eviction

Check out how the housemates voted on Monday;

1. Bally Nominated Bisola and ThintallTony

2. Debie-rise - Marvis and TTT

3. Kemen - Debbie Rise and Gifty

4. Tboss -  Marvis and Uriel

5. Bassey - Efe and TTT

6. Uriel - TBoss and Debbie-Rise

7. Gifty - Kemen and Bassey

8. Efe - TBoss and Gifty

9. ThintallTony - TBoss and Gifty

10. Marvis - Bally and Uriel

11. Bisola - TBoss and Gifty

ALSO READ: Sexual Indulgence Has Not Saved Big Brother Naija Housemates

After the nomination show, Biggie announced to the Housemates that the housemates up for possible eviction this weekend are Tboss, Gifty and  TTT.

However, with Ese's Head of House power, she saved TBoss and replaced her with Marvis.

Who should get evicted from the Big Brother Naija house this weekend? »

  • 71,0% Gifty
  • 11,3% TTT
  • 17,7% Marvis

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

