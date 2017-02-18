Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend

Three loved housemates Gifty, Marvis and TTT are up for possible eviction and Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted.
After successfully predicting CocoIce's eviction, Pulse Movies asked our readers who will be evicted on Sunday, February 17, 2017.
71.1% of the readers say Gifty will be evicted, 17.6% say Marvis, while 11.3% say Marvis .
Check out how the housemates voted on Monday;
1. Bally Nominated Bisola and ThintallTony
2. Debie-rise - Marvis and TTT
3. Kemen - Debbie Rise and Gifty
4. Tboss - Marvis and Uriel
5. Bassey - Efe and TTT
6. Uriel - TBoss and Debbie-Rise
7. Gifty - Kemen and Bassey
8. Efe - TBoss and Gifty
9. ThintallTony - TBoss and Gifty
10. Marvis - Bally and Uriel
11. Bisola - TBoss and Gifty
After the nomination show, Biggie announced to the Housemates that the housemates up for possible eviction this weekend are Tboss, Gifty and TTT.
However, with Ese's Head of House power, she saved TBoss and replaced her with Marvis.