Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend

The Big Brother Naija third Live Nomination show is set to hold on Sunday, and TTT, Gifty and Marvis are up for possible eviction.

After successfully predicting CocoIce's eviction, Pulse Movies asked our readers who will be evicted on Sunday, February 17, 2017.

71.1% of the readers say Gifty will be evicted, 17.6% say Marvis, while 11.3% say Marvis .

Check out how the housemates voted on Monday;

1. Bally Nominated Bisola and ThintallTony

2. Debie-rise - Marvis and TTT

3. Kemen - Debbie Rise and Gifty

4. Tboss - Marvis and Uriel

5. Bassey - Efe and TTT

6. Uriel - TBoss and Debbie-Rise

7. Gifty - Kemen and Bassey

8. Efe - TBoss and Gifty

9. ThintallTony - TBoss and Gifty

10. Marvis - Bally and Uriel

11. Bisola - TBoss and Gifty

After the nomination show, Biggie announced to the Housemates that the housemates up for possible eviction this weekend are Tboss, Gifty and TTT.

However, with Ese's Head of House power, she saved TBoss and replaced her with Marvis.