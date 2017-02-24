Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates

During Omotola's visit, the actress discussed the shocking inequalities young girls still face when it comes to access to quality education.

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde visits Big Brother Naija house play

Omotola Jalade Ekeinde visits Big Brother Naija house

Actress and philanthropist Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde paid the Big Brother Naija housemates a visit on Friday, February 24, 2017.

During her visit, the actress discussed the shocking inequalities young girls still face when it comes to access to quality education.

play

 

She pointed out that over 130 million girls in developing countries still lack access to quality education. She urged them all to use their voices to draw attention to the existing difference, reiterating the popular mantra of her campaign - "poverty is sexist."

During their conversation, Marvis who is from a family of eight shared her experience having a strained and confusing relationship with her sisters after she took over the duty of parenting them.

play

 

"It is an honour to stand next to a powerful woman!" Omotola exclaimed before she said her goodbyes and left the house.

Other celebrities who have visited the house include Banky W, Mr Ibu, Emmanuel Ikubese, Falz and Ice Prince.

Omotola's visit to the house can be watched in a video below.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

