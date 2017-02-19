On Saturday, February 18, 2017, during the weekly Big Brother Naija house party (watch below), Bisola and TTT couldn't get enough of each other.

From smooching at the party to making out under the duvet, the two housemates got Nigerians talking on social media.

In a video which can be watched below, TTT says to Bisola "we can't continue," and an obviously disappointed Bisola responds asking "why?"

REACTIONS TO BISOLA AND TTT'S MAKE OUT SESSIONS

Since we have all "spoil", hear this... These people be like people wey go book hotel suite to host swing party — GIDEON (@GIDEON_OKEKE) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

I was just given an update.... https://t.co/pv2XiONjgm — Kc Ejelonu (@KcEjelonu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Triple T I have no words for you, leading that girl to the slaughter house. I hope he gets evicted tomorrow #BBNaija — UruEke (@Uru_Eke) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

It is actually disgusting watching bisola and TTT.... #bbnaija — lillane E Senkungu ❤ (@likbu) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

When TTT's wife catch bisola at the airport #BBNaija https://t.co/QmCfQKV6sF — Daniel Emeka (@realdanielemeka) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Bisola, Tony smh #bbnaija — Tope Oshin (@topeoshin) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

My worry for Bisola and TTT is their life after the show. Bisola willing to be a second wife. #BBNaija #BBNaija2017 — Henry O (@Onos147) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Na... This Bisola and TTT thing. Can't be real. I say it's a stunt. They need us to get talking. Yes they have the hots but feliatio live??? — Gbubemi Fregene (@Chef_Fregz) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Bisola and TTT hot stuff #bbNaija https://t.co/tHYShRRm80 — Chinnie (@Chinne_e) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

REACTIONS TO KEMEN'S KISS WITH THE HOUSEMATES AND CUDDLE WITH TBOSS

Bisola and TTT weren't the only ones that kept social media alive.

Kemen, who seemed to be in a different mood, got to kiss different female housemates, including Marvis.

Kemen isn't that bad nah https://t.co/dGqXHVgu6B — Mr Caestro™ (@FemiOmotee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Lmao. Kemen needs to go https://t.co/AXGZX2RRJM — Peter Osazemen Ozzy (@PeterOzzy) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

So i slept early .. Can someone please tell me if tboss slep with kemen in that suite. Cos i ll just faint if she did #bbnaija — Dada Boy Scofield (@NorbertScofield) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@snazzyomar Kemen Kemen cuddling her on the clip. Dude woke up at 6am w/ hard on and no underwear on live TV — Lanre Adeniji (@LANRE_V) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

This Tboss is wicked. How can you reject a lil cuddle from my man Kemen #BBNaija https://t.co/YWaMfPDwfv — ANIEKEME FINBARR (@aniekemefinbarr) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

TTT just Wizked Kemen #bbnaija https://t.co/pCS46ajgf0 — Kurt Mink Adesoji (@MinkailAdesoji) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#BBNaija retweet if you are awake now... And can see how kemen jerked outta sleep to cuddle tboss and how uncomfortable she is — Peter_Torti (@dytrigga22) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@BBNaija if i had to lock lips with kemen i swear id die https://t.co/QDmnFt4i6n — Thandeka Mani (@Ms_Mani20) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Omg! Why does Kemen open his mouth like it's a tunnel that has no light at the end of it? #BBNaija https://t.co/8O0RmSdgs1 — Tunde Yo! (@2ndelawal) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Gifty that is already pregnant with kemen's baby ... man so horny his saliva is semen #BBNAIJA #BBNaija — B.folarin (@FI_OLARIN) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Lmfao. See Marvis like a pet monkey https://t.co/mWWBH7xoLg — Bae (@MgbekeFF) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Can we forgive Marvis for kissing Kemen already? We know kemen is minus 1. It isn't that serious. #bbnaija But I saw Efe's jealous face sha — NAFDAC DG 2048 (@Rx_Deyholar) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0