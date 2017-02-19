Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT and Bisola's make-out session

From kissing, cuddling, debauchery and foreplay, the housemates especially TTT, Bisola, Marvis and Kemen, had Nigerians talking. Check out reactions.

  • Published: , Refreshed:

Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show
Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24
Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'
Big Brother Naija Twitter reacts to Bisola and TTT's post-kissing festival moment
Big Brother Naija Poll Who should get evicted from the house this weekend?
Big Brother Naija "I liked Bally in the house and I actually expressed it" - CocoIce
Big Brother Naija Soma and Miyonse share why they signed up for reality show, future plans
Big Brother Naija "I don't have regrets doing it" - CoCoIce talks baring boobs on live TV
Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big Brother Naija housemates
Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, during the weekly Big Brother Naija house party (watch below), Bisola and TTT couldn't get enough of each other.

From smooching at the party to making out under the duvet, the two housemates got Nigerians talking on social media. 

In a video which can be watched below, TTT says to Bisola "we can't continue," and an obviously disappointed Bisola responds asking "why?"

REACTIONS TO BISOLA AND TTT'S MAKE OUT SESSIONS

Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

REACTIONS TO KEMEN'S KISS WITH THE HOUSEMATES AND CUDDLE WITH TBOSS

Bisola and TTT weren't the only ones that kept social media alive.

Kemen, who seemed to be in a different mood, got to kiss different female housemates, including Marvis.

play Kemen and Marvis share a kiss during Saturday night party

 

  

play

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

play

 

 

 

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Motion Pictures with Chidumga Sexual indulgence has failed to save Big...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Gifty doesn't know Banky W, says he is 'fake and proud'bullet
3 Big Brother Naija 8 things you probably missed on day 24bullet

Movies

TTT, Marvis, Gifty are up for possible eviction
Big Brother Naija Poll Pulse readers say Gifty will be evicted this weekend
(L-R) Sherwan Haji, Aki Kaurismaki, Sakari Kuosmanen at a photocall for "The Other Side of Hope" which won lavish applause from audiences at the Berlinale film festival
Berlin Film Festival Refugee comedy, transgender love story lead pack
Angelina Jolie addresses a press conference in Siem Reap, Cambodia, on February 18, 2017
Angelina Jolie Actress to unveil Khmer Rouge film in Cambodia
Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 26 of reality show