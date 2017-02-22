Big Brother Naija 'Loudly asking TBoss about Banky W was part of my game plan' - Gifty

"For me to say it loud, telling TBoss that 'who is that?' I think that was part of my game plan" - Gifty.

  Published: 2017-02-22
Gifty doesn't know Banky W play

Gifty doesn't know Banky W

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, explained the controversial Banky W moment that happened during her stay in the house.

According to the actress and model, while she was misunderstood by the viewers, her action was part of her game plan.

 

"I think I was misunderstood," said Gifty.  "What I actually meant was that I don't know Banky W one on one.

"For me to say it loud, telling TBoss that 'who is that?' I think that was part of my game plan."

"I actually apologized. I'm so happy that Banky W replied me, and he said that he understood that it's just a game."

play Gifty in Pulse TV studios

 

ALSO READ: 5 TIMES GIFTY OWNED THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA SHOW

During Banky's visit to the house, Gifty had described the singer as fake and proud. According to her, he had acted like he was paid to come and 'impress' the housemates. "I didn't feel his presence," she had said.

The housemate came under social media attack for her comments.

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show.

Watch Gifty talk about Banky W from 3:42 in the video below.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

Movies

