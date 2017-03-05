After a private disciplinary session with Biggie, Kemen has been disqualified from the Big Brother Naija show for touching TBoss without her consent.
On Saturday, March 4, 2017, a video of Kemen touching TBoss while she slept went viral.
Following the incident, Big Brother has a private disciplinary session with Kemen and Tboss and reached a verdict - Kemen has been disqualified as a contestant on the show.
"You have been found guilty of violating the Big Brother rules. You're hereby disqualified from the Big Brother house immediately," Biggie announced.
His fellow housemates who are not aware of the incident, received the verdict with shock and screams of "what happened? What did you do?"
Kemen's attraction to TBoss has never been a secret.
Do you think Kemen deserved to be disqualified for his actions?