On Saturday, March 4, 2017, a video of Kemen touching TBoss while she slept went viral.

https://t.co/mWOq6lrBtu RT @iykeboss: Can someone please post a video of what happened between kemen and tboss #Bbnaija — Cħoose_Ur_Poison☻ (@JossyRebeLs) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Following the incident, Big Brother has a private disciplinary session with Kemen and Tboss and reached a verdict - Kemen has been disqualified as a contestant on the show.

Kemen aka Mr. PhiLIPS has been disqualified and evicted . Tboss fans I hail una #BBNaija #BBNaija2017 https://t.co/2dYG5tTBhs — OlaSunKanMi A. Ojo (@SmilesParker) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

"You have been found guilty of violating the Big Brother rules. You're hereby disqualified from the Big Brother house immediately," Biggie announced.

His fellow housemates who are not aware of the incident, received the verdict with shock and screams of "what happened? What did you do?"

Kemen mean face when Tboss and Jon was in a hot romance... chai #BBNaija https://t.co/L7r3nAMA5x — iTunes (@iTunes0090) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Kemen's attraction to TBoss has never been a secret.

Do you think Kemen deserved to be disqualified for his actions?