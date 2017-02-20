Big Brother Naija Kemen becomes new head of house

Kemen is the new head of house. Who do you think he will save and replace tonight during the nomination show?

Kemen is the new head of house, a position that automatically means Kemen isn't leaving the Big Brother Naija house this weekend.

His new position also gives him the power to save a housemate and replace with another during tonight's nomination show.

Kemen, who has never been nominated for possible eviction, won the title after he successfully beat the other housemates to find10 marbles hidden in a murk using only one foot.

 Who do you think Kemen will save and replace tonight during the nomination show?

