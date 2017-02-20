Big Brother Naija Kemen becomes new head of house

Kemen is the new head of house, a position that automatically means Kemen isn't leaving the Big Brother Naija house this weekend.

His new position also gives him the power to save a housemate and replace with another during tonight's nomination show.

Kemen, who has never been nominated for possible eviction, won the title after he successfully beat the other housemates to find10 marbles hidden in a murk using only one foot.

Check out five hilarious responses to Kemen's new position;

"@Rashiid9: #BBNaija Kemen - Kiss me or I swap you for eviction Tboss - I would rather be up for eviction Kemen https://t.co/9qsfBgIxqF" — Oluwadamilare (@Dharey__) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@BBNaija while kemen is busy Gossipin..mayb sm1 wl snatch d power frm him — ɨʄɛօʟʊաa (@dotted_tea) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

@BBNaija I see TBoss kissing Kemen from this day henceforth. *In Biggy's voice* Congrats Kemen your long awaited… https://t.co/MNebbk4P78 — Pearl (@MisspearlOla) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

#BBNaija How can someone say Kemen would save TBoss and replace himself???why are Nigerians like this??? https://t.co/UXN3WCYorx — #BBNAIJA TeamKemen (@fynesonny) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Kemen's village witches are supporting him. That's the only explanation for his longevity in #BBNaija — Chidi Okereke (@Chydee) 2013-07-22 14:22:09.0

Who do you think Kemen will save and replace tonight during the nomination show?