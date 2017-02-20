Big Brother Naija Kemen becomes new head of house

Kemen is the new head of house. Who do you think he will save and replace tonight during the nomination show?
His new position also gives him the power to save a housemate and replace with another during tonight's nomination show.
Kemen, who has never been nominated for possible eviction, won the title after he successfully beat the other housemates to find10 marbles hidden in a murk using only one foot.
Check out five hilarious responses to Kemen's new position;
