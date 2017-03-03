Big Brother Naija Housemates lose 100% wager on day 39

Housemates in the ongoing Big Brother Naija (#BBNaija) house on Thursday, lost their wagers due to poor presentation of the day’s task.

‘Biggie’ the owner of the house had decided that the housemates needed to keep in line with the theme for the week.

This was evident in the next task tagged: “Body Painting.”

The housemates were required to use their bodies as a paint brush and to create artistic masterpieces on the provided canvas.

Biggie instructed them to split into pairs and also decided on how the pairings should be.

At the end of the paintings, housemates were ordered to exit the Arena so as to get ready for their Wager Task Presentation.

At the end of their presentations, Biggie was not impressed.

He announced to them he did not think they put in their best effort and for that they had lost their 100 per cent wager.

In spite of the loss, the housemates who felt proud of their works began celebration especially as none of them had a flair for art.