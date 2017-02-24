Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up her different accents to entertain viewers

"I'm an actress, and as an actress, you're meant to create different characters, that show how professional you're." - Gifty on her different accents.

  • Published:
Gifty during her interview with Pulse Nigeria play Gifty in Pulse TV studios

Big Brother Naija 'Loudly asking TBoss about Banky W was part of my game plan' - Gifty
Pulse Nigeria Poll Is Big Brother Naija an immoral show?
Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me" - Gifty on her strategy
Big Brother Naija Watch Gifty in Nollywood movie "The Virgin Priestess"
Big Brother Naija TTT's mum praises wife, says any other woman is 'counterfeit'
Big Brother Naija 5 times Gifty owned the show
Big Brother Naija TTT says he is single 'by God's grace'
Big Brother Naija Gifty explains her 'passion for power and fame'
Big Brother Naija "I was misunderstood when I said I don’t know Banky" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, explained her different accents.

According to the former housemate who said she has spent most of her life in Ghana, she isn't familiar with the Nigerian custom and tradition.

Soma and Gifty share a kiss play

Soma and Gifty share a kiss

(Big Brother Naija )

 

"I have lived all my life in Ghana, that's where I finished my school, Gifty started. "I know how to speak the Ghana Language very well."

"So, I actually do not know the Nigerian custom and tradition, but, it's very good that I speak Igbo. My mum taught me, though we don't speak Igbo in the house, we speak French.

Gifty play

Gifty

(olorisupergal)

 

Gifty further implied that her various accents was part of her game plan during her stay in the house.

"I'm an actress, I'm an entertainer," she said. "So, all the different accents was all made up by me, because I needed to entertain my viewers, and make sure that this person loves, this person hates. "

"It's not compulsory that everyone is gonna love me."

Gifty gets evicted from Big Brother Naija house play

Gifty gets evicted from Big Brother Naija house

 

ALSO READ: 5 TIMES GIFTY OWNED THE BIG BROTHER NAIJA SHOW

Speaking about her ability to speak different accents, the former housemated said, "actually, I do have friends. I'm an actress, and as an actress, you're meant to create different characters, that show how professional you're."

On which accent she uses more often, Gifty said, "I use me. I just speak Gifty's language, which is normal tune wey you go understand me. How una dey understand me now."

Watch Gifty as a virgin priestess in a Nollywood movie clip play

Watch Gifty as a virgin priestess in a Nollywood movie clip

 

Gifty also spoke to Pulse Nigeria with her American, British, Ghanaian and Nigerian accent (Video can be watched below).

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija "My plan was to make the boys fall in love with me"...bullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31bullet

Movies

Simi and Timaya
Big Brother Naija Simi, Timaya, to perform at 5th Live Eviction Show
Bariga Sugar poster
Pulse Movie Review "Bariga Sugar" will leave you with a lump in your throat
TTT during her diary session with Big Brother
Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts
Millions of viewers around the world will tune in for Tinseltown's biggest night, with Damien Chazelle's romantic musical "La La Land" pinning its hopes on 14 nominations
2017 Oscars Here are the nominees in the main categories