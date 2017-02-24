Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up her different accents to entertain viewers

In an exclusive interview with Pulse Nigeria, former Big Brother Naija housemate, Gifty, explained her different accents.

According to the former housemate who said she has spent most of her life in Ghana, she isn't familiar with the Nigerian custom and tradition.

"I have lived all my life in Ghana, that's where I finished my school, Gifty started. "I know how to speak the Ghana Language very well."

"So, I actually do not know the Nigerian custom and tradition, but, it's very good that I speak Igbo. My mum taught me, though we don't speak Igbo in the house, we speak French.

Gifty further implied that her various accents was part of her game plan during her stay in the house.

"I'm an actress, I'm an entertainer," she said. "So, all the different accents was all made up by me, because I needed to entertain my viewers, and make sure that this person loves, this person hates. "

"It's not compulsory that everyone is gonna love me."

Speaking about her ability to speak different accents, the former housemated said, "actually, I do have friends. I'm an actress, and as an actress, you're meant to create different characters, that show how professional you're."

On which accent she uses more often, Gifty said, "I use me. I just speak Gifty's language, which is normal tune wey you go understand me. How una dey understand me now."

Gifty also spoke to Pulse Nigeria with her American, British, Ghanaian and Nigerian accent (Video can be watched below).

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show.