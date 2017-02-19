Big Brother Naija Gifty is the 4th housemate to get evicted

On Sunday, February 19, 2017, Gifty became the fourth housemate to leave the Big Brother Naija show.

The housemate who was up for eviction alongside TTT and Marvis was nominated by Kemen, Efe and TTT.

Last week, Gifty was up for eviction alongside Cocoice and Debie-Rise, but got saved as CocoIce was evicted.

Nigerians seemed to have rightly predicted her eviction tonight.

Sadly, Gifty's notoriety with kisses in the house did little to save her and Nigerians have had enough of her seeming aloof behavior, as they have described her as fake and proud.

Check out how the housemates voted on Monday;

1. Bally Nominated Bisola and ThintallTony

2. Debie-rise - Marvis and TTT

3. Kemen - Debbie Rise and Gifty

4. Tboss - Marvis and Uriel

5. Bassey - Efe and TTT

6. Uriel - TBoss and Debbie-Rise

7. Gifty - Kemen and Bassey

8. Efe - TBoss and Gifty

9. ThintallTony - TBoss and Gifty

10. Marvis - Bally and Uriel

11. Bisola - TBoss and Gifty