Big Brother Naija All housemates are up for possible eviction

There would be no live Nomination Show tomorrow, Monday 27, 2017.

  • Published:
Big Brother Naija play

Big Brother Naija

Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33
Big Brother Naija "My mum was once a supermodel, she understood my game plan" - Gifty
Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housemates
Big Brother Naija Gifty says she made up different accents to entertain viewers
Big Brother Naija TTT requests not to receive calls from anyone outside, Twitter reacts
Big Brother Naija NGO petitions NBC to ban reality TV show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 31
Big Brother Naija Simi, Timaya, to perform at 5th Live Eviction Show
Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 34 of reality show
Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality show

Following the evictions of Big Brother Naija fake housemates Jon and Ese, and fake eviction of Bisola and Bally, Biggie has placed all the housemates on possible eviction.

After the eviction of 'four housemates, Ebuka explained to the remaining eight housemates that there would be no Live Nominations Show tomorrow night, Monday 27, 2017.

 

There would be instead, a Head of House Task on Monday. The winner of the task would gain immunity from possible eviction.

However, the Head of House would not be able to exercise the "Save and Replace" power this week as there are no housemates available for such.

Biggie had banished Bisola and Bally to the Arena and kept them in the dark as Biggie's Ninjas were summoned to take them away from the Arena  into a beautiful island style Paradise.

play

 

They were then informed by Ebuka that because of their immunity, they had earned a few days in Paradise.

The other Housemates are still in shock as it hasn't been revealed to them that Bisola and Bally's exit are fake evictions.

Author

Chidumga Izuzu

Chidumga Izuzu  is a Senior Associate at Pulse. A graduate of Mass Communication, Chidumga is a film aficionado actively interested in publishing movie reviews and cutting edge articles related to movies and the various film industries. E-mail: movies@pulse.ng

Top 3

1 Big Brother Naija Nigerians react to Saturday's raunchy house party, TTT...bullet
2 Big Brother Naija Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde visits housematesbullet
3 Big Brother Naija 5 things that happened on day 33bullet

Movies

Viola Davis and Denzel Washington in "Fences"
Oscars 2017 Check out full list of winners [Live Updates]
Ese and Jon get evicted from Big Brother Naija
Big Brother Naija Ese, Jon, get evicted from reality show
Neil Fingleton
Neil Fingleton "Game of Thrones" actor passes away at 36
Razzies Awards
Razzies 2017 Full list of 'Winners'