Big Brother Naija All housemates are up for possible eviction

Following the evictions of Big Brother Naija fake housemates Jon and Ese, and fake eviction of Bisola and Bally, Biggie has placed all the housemates on possible eviction.

After the eviction of 'four housemates, Ebuka explained to the remaining eight housemates that there would be no Live Nominations Show tomorrow night, Monday 27, 2017.

All Big Brother Naija are up for eviction. Who do you think will leave the house this weekend #BBNaija

There would be instead, a Head of House Task on Monday. The winner of the task would gain immunity from possible eviction.

However, the Head of House would not be able to exercise the "Save and Replace" power this week as there are no housemates available for such.

Biggie had banished Bisola and Bally to the Arena and kept them in the dark as Biggie's Ninjas were summoned to take them away from the Arena into a beautiful island style Paradise.

They were then informed by Ebuka that because of their immunity, they had earned a few days in Paradise.

The other Housemates are still in shock as it hasn't been revealed to them that Bisola and Bally's exit are fake evictions.